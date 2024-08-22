Bedtime beauty blunders: Tips to maintain healthy skin

Nighttime skin care routine is critical when it comes to maintaining healthy skin. Our body repairs and heals itself during sleep. Hence night is the best time to carefully nourish your skin. However, even with the best intentions, certain practices could negatively impact your beauty goals. Let us look at some common bedtime beauty blunders to avoid One of the biggest mistakes you can make is go to bed with your make up on

1. Skipping Makeup Removal

One of the biggest mistakes you can make is go to bed with your make up on. Makeup along with environmental pollutants, dirt, oil and sweat from the day can clog pores and cause breakouts. Removing make up with a cleanser before hitting the bed ensures that your pores are unclogged, and your skin can breathe and repair itself overnight.

2. Using Harsh Cleansers

Harsh face washes or even scrubs can strip your skin of its natural moisture making it sensitive and irritated. Regular usage of harsh cleansers can disrupt the skin barrier making the skin prone to sun damage and premature ageing. It is advisable to use a gentle and hydrating cleanser that maintains your skin’s pH balance and effectively removes makeup and dirt.

3. Neglecting Moisturizers

Skipping moisturiser at night can be a mistake. Without appropriate hydration the skin can get dry and age faster. For those with very oily skins, light weight moisturisers are recommended. It is crucial that the right ingredients are chosen as hydrating agents depending upon your skin type (oily, dry or combination). Products containing antioxidants, hyaluronic acids and peptides can also repair skin damage in addition to their excellent hydration properties.

4. Avoiding Cleaning Pillowcases

Pillow covers become breeding grounds for oil, dead skin cells and bacteria that transfer onto your face at night and cause breakouts. People with acne and oily skin should change their pillowcases at least twice a week.

5. Not drinking water

A glass of water at bedtime is critical in maintaining your skin’s hydration levels. Dehydrated skin not only appears dull but also develops fine lines and ageing changes.

6. Forgetting Your Lips

Lips are often forgotten in bedtime skin routines. In fact, they are more susceptible to dryness and damage than your skin. To keep your lips soft and supple, apply a hydrating lip balm at night.

With inputs from Dr Atula Gupta, MBBS, MD, Dermatology , Venereology & Leprosy, Dermatologist, Dermatosurgeon, Pediatric Dermatologist