Symptom suffering and 'making peace' should never be anyone's default setting. If your cycle feels unmanageable, it's time to understand it

But despite the barrage of information flooding the internet on the daily, there still seems to be a persisting perception around 'that time of the month', being necessarily debilitating. And that's probably because it is, for most. That being said, this is one of those realities which can, again in most cases, be worked out by simply feeding yourself information, and then accordingly acting on it.

Female cycle health influencer, Brigitte, who goes by the handle @period_and_stuff on Instagram, shares a no-nonsense guide — "Because our bodies aren't rocket science, we just never got the manual," she says.

The basics Menstrual cycles necessarily run in 4 phases — menstruation, follicular phase, ovulation and luteal phase. The phases in turn, are guided by 4 main hormones, decoding which essentially hands you the key to your holistic well being through the month.

The "core four" hormones, as Brigitte calls them, are estrogen, progesterone, LH (luteinizing hormone) and FSH (follicle-stimulating hormone). These rhythimically rise and fall to impact energy, mood, skin, hunger, libido and overall cycle symptoms.