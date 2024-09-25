Are you just 150 seconds away to a fit bod? We asked experts to weigh in on the latest quick fix workout fad

Physical movement necessarily being a part of your regular day-to-day schedule is a healthy heart tip that has been professed for a significant while now. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, incorporating moderate to vigorous physical activity can help prevent as many as 11,000 deaths a year. Committing to a regular gym routine or picking up a sport which you actually grow to enjoy, are all long-haul hacks to health. And while that is the correct and foundational way to go about it, it can often drop several notches on one's list of priorities as we tend to our professional and personal responsibilities. The newest workout on the block promises to get the job done in 150 seconds: Is it worth it?

In the same territory as the 10-minute abs and 5-minute arms workout videos then, lies the 150-second walking workout. Suggested by Yoga trainer and naturopath Dr. Janani Subburaj, it has 5 straightforward phases to it. Consisting of 5 moves, each lasting 30 seconds, it begins with march past, progressing onto jumping jacks, high knees, butt kicks and opposite toe touches. The sequence is supposed to be repeated a total of 10 times which, as per Dr. Subburaj, comes up to about 4000 to 5000 steps on her pedometer. While it sounds simple, doable and actually a great sequence to get one off their beds and chairs and moving to begin with, can you depend on it to help you meet your long term fitness goals? We asked experts.

Merging exercise moves with walking if you're pressed for time is fine. But active exercises and walking serve two very different purposes, says Dr. Vibhu Kawatra, Consultant Physician at Malviya Nagar's Vibhu Nursing Home. Dr. Kawatra puts down the core benefit of active exercise to it typically being of higher intensity, which can lead to more calories burned in a shorter amount of time. On the other hand, the benefits of walking are listed as being easy to incorporate into daily life, requiring no special equipment, perfect to shape into a long-term habit, being easier on the joints (thus being suitable for all fitness levels) as well as a natural way to improve mood and reduce stress. Dr. Kawatra goes onto add, "Active exercise generally burns more calories and can lead to faster weight loss. However, the best approach is often a combination of both — using regular walks for consistent activity and active workouts for higher calorie burning, furthermore a combination of both can provide cardiovascular benefits, strength training, and mental well-being".

Dr. Kapil Mago, Head of Department and Senior Consultant of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation at SHALBY Sanar International Hospitals, Gurugram, however, is affirmatively all for the little bout of morning commitment. He elaborates, "Daily exercise is very beneficial for all of us. A short and crisp session in the morning improves our heart rate, which increases our cardiac output and reduces the chance of MI (myocardial infarction or a heart attack) in old age. This also improves our muscle flexibility and strength and prevents us from micro-injuries. This all adds to our overall performance and reduces daily stress".

So will you be marching your way to a healthy heart in 150 seconds, stat?