Simply OMAD-ness or worth the hype? Experts decode the latest celeb diet trend

In a world captivated by quick fixes like Ozempic and Mounjaro and extreme eating trends, the One Meal a Day (OMAD) diet has emerged as the latest buzzword. One Meal a Day (OMAD) diet has emerged as the latest buzzword(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar in an Instagram Live revealed that his dramatic weight loss happened because he was eating just once a day to shed extra kilos and maintain a leaner physique.

Reportedly, actor Shah Rukh Khan too, in 2024, in an interview with The Guardian mentioned that he follows this diet as a personal preference.

Moreover, stars such as Bruce Springsteen, Chris Martin and Naomi Campbell too have been following this trend.

But what is it exactly? OMAD simply means eating all your daily calories in a single meal and fast for the remaining 23 hours. While it might sound like the ultimate time-saver, but let’s understand the real story behind this minimalist meal plan

What’s the craze?

For some, OMAD’s appeal lies in its simplicity. “No calorie counting, no elaborate meal prepping, just one meal a day,” says Nandini Kumar, a registered nutritionist and certified health coach. “It can feel like a refreshing break from the relentless diet culture.”

Dr Archana Batra, a dietician and certified diabetes educator, notes that OMAD can support weight loss and promote metabolic health. “It’s not just about skipping meals, it’s about allowing your body time to rest, reset, and repair,” she says.

Research suggests that OMAD can encourage fat burning, improve insulin sensitivity, and even trigger autophagy, a cellular cleansing process that helps remove damaged cells and supports regeneration. But these benefits come with caveats.

Is it for everyone?

Despite its potential, OMAD isn’t a silver bullet. “OMAD may be trending, but it’s not suitable for everyone,” warns Vedika Premani, a clinical dietician at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

She points out that pregnant or breastfeeding women, children, teenagers, athletes, and individuals with diabetes should steer clear of such restrictive eating. “For them, fasting this long could be dangerous,” she explains.

Even for healthy adults, OMAD can come with side effects like intense hunger, dizziness, mood swings, and digestive discomfort. Long-term, these patterns might disrupt hormones, blood sugar regulation, and even heart health.

A 2022 study, for instance, linked eating only once daily with higher cardiovascular mortality, adding weight to concerns about OMAD’s safety and sustainability.

Is one meal enough for daily nutrition?

One of OMAD’s biggest challenges is packing all the essential nutrients into a single meal. “It’s unrealistic to expect one meal to meet all your body’s nutritional needs - macros, micros, fiber, hydration, and satiety,” says Kumar. Without careful planning, nutrient deficiencies can creep in, affecting everything from energy levels to skin health.

Vedika Premani advises focusing on nutrient-dense meals that include vegetables, fruits, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats. But even with a carefully curated plate, she notes that supplementation may be necessary. “Given the limited eating window, it’s crucial to plan meticulously to avoid deficiencies.”

Not a silver bullet

Cravings and mood swings are often part of the OMAD journey, especially during the initial adjustment phase. “Going long hours without food often leads to intense hunger pangs and energy dips,” explains Premani. She recommends building meals around lean proteins, healthy fats, complex carbs, and fiber to promote satiety and avoid blood sugar spikes.

Hydration plays a role too. “Drinking water throughout the day can help curb hunger,” she adds. But ultimately, OMAD demands a personalised approach, one that respects your body’s unique needs and signals.

For those drawn to its simplicity and potential metabolic perks, approaching it mindfully and with professional guidance is key.