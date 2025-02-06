Vidyut Jammwal swears by conch blowing to meet his fitness goals: Should you consider shankhnaad too?

Shankhnaad is the ultimate crossover of spirituality with focused breathwork that stirs the body (and soul) in all the right ways. On New Years, actor and martial artist Vidyut Jammwal shared a glimpse of himself blowing the conch shell, coupled with the caption, "WHOEVER Hears the sound of This Shankh ,this New Year, may its vibrations bring the Best out in you .. Share the sound with SOMEONE who you think deserves MORE and will bring Their best out 🧿 #2025..". Vidyut Jammwal swears by shankhnaad to meet his fitness goals: Should you too?

While traditionally you may associate the blowing of the conch shell as a solely religious practice, restricted to veneration ceremonies and pujas, what comes as a welcome surprise, is the efficacy of this practice from the perspective of meeting fitness goals. The technique in question, not everyone's cup of tea, requires a powerful exhalation of air through the conch, demanding excellent lung capacity, controlled breathing, and strong respiratory muscles. The sound is created when air passes through the shell, generating vibrations and resonance.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Vikas Mittal, director of pulmonology at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, explained the science behind conch shell blowing, or shanknaad being an effective tool to achieve fitness goals: "Forceful exhalation strengthens expiratory muscles and promotes diaphragmatic breathing. This practice encourages the use of lung capacity to its fullest, helping individuals develop better control over their breathing. It is particularly useful for improving exhalation strength and maintaining airway function".

Dr Ravi Shekhar Jha, director of pulmonology at Fortis Hospital, Faridabad, speaking to the publication, also touched upon the overall mental impact shankhnaad may have on avid practitioners: "(Stimulation of the parasympathetic nervous system) reduces stress and anxiety, conditions often linked to shallow, inefficient breathing. The vibrations produced during conch blowing also help massage the internal organs in the chest and abdomen, improving circulation and overall vitality", he said.

However, if you suspect you have weak lungs or are afflicted by severe lung disease or airway obstructions, the effort required on the part of the lungs to partake in this practice may tend to worsen these conditions. Always consult with a medical practitioner before making any knee jerk changes in your routine.