3 held for selling infant for 1.5 lakh, mother among accused

Three people have been arrested for allegedly selling the one-month-old son of one of the accused to a Bengaluru resident for ₹1.5 lakh, police said on Tuesday, adding that the mother claimed to have sold her son due to financial difficulties and her husband’s inability to provide for the family. Circle inspector of Ramanagara Town M Krishna said that Nasreen Taj had sold her son, Mohammad Ali Baig, to a Bengaluru resident for ₹ 1.5 lakh in Yarab Nagar, Ramanagara (File photo)

The infant was rescued and handed over to the District Child Protection Unit, while efforts were underway to locate the fourth accused, who remained absconding.

“On December 8, we received a complaint by Saddam Pasha (28) stating that his son was sold by his wife for ₹1.5 lakh. He also accused three people in the matter. Of the four, three were arrested on Sunday.

Those arrested include Nasreen Taj; Aslam (who goes by single name), the alleged mediator; Taranum Sultan from Bengaluru; and Shazia Banu, who reportedly purchased the child. Fahima, another alleged mediator from Phoolbagh, is still at large,” he said.

A case has been registered against the four accused under BNS Section 143 (trafficking of persons) and Section 51 (care and protection of children) of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The officer said that Pasha, who works in a matchstick factory, married Nasreen six years ago. The couple has four children, including an infant.

Facing severe financial challenges, Nasreen reportedly proposed selling one of their children to alleviate their burden, which was opposed by Pasha.

“On December 5, Pasha returned home from work to find the infant missing. When questioned, Nasreen claimed the baby had been sent to a relative due to health issues.

Unsatisfied with her response, he pressed further, leading to an argument during which Nasreen reportedly pushed him, causing a head injury,” he said citing the complaint.

He further said: “The next morning, when Pasha questioned her again Nasreen reassured him, saying, ‘The baby will be brought home soon’. On December 8, Aslam, Taranum Sultan, and Shazia arrived with the infant. Suspicious of the situation, Pasha demanded an explanation and learned that Nasreen had sold the baby to Shazia for ₹1.5 lakh without his consent.”

“Distressed by this revelation, Pasha immediately filed a complaint at the Ramanagara Town police station. Efforts are on to trace another woman who is absconding,” he added.