Home / India News / 3 men bury Covid positive father’s body in field, probe ordered
In the purported video, the three were seen carrying the body to the field in an excavator along with the cot on which their father had died.(AP representative image)
In the purported video, the three were seen carrying the body to the field in an excavator along with the cot on which their father had died.(AP representative image)
india news

3 men bury Covid positive father’s body in field, probe ordered

  • Superintendent of police Dr Kaustubh said after taking cognisance of the video, an inquiry had been ordered.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 02:27 AM IST

The police on Monday ordered an inquiry after a video clip that was widely shared on social media on Sunday showed three men burying the body of their Covid-positive father in an open field in state’s Sant Kabirnagar district, an official said.

Superintendent of police Dr Kaustubh said after taking cognisance of the video, an inquiry had been ordered.

A district administration officer said Ram Lalit, 62, complained of breathing difficulty on May 22 . His sons took him to a private hospital in Gorakhpurwhere he tested positive for Covid-19 but the sons got Lalit discharged on May 23 and he died. In the purported video, the three were seen carrying the body to the field in an excavator along with the cot on which their father had died. “Action will be taken against those who flouted the...order to cremate the bodies of Covid -19 patients according to the protocol,” the SP said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus deaths covid-19
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.