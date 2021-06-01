3 men bury Covid positive father’s body in field, probe ordered

The police on Monday ordered an inquiry after a video clip that was widely shared on social media on Sunday showed three men burying the body of their Covid-positive father in an open field in state’s Sant Kabirnagar district, an official said.

Superintendent of police Dr Kaustubh said after taking cognisance of the video, an inquiry had been ordered.

A district administration officer said Ram Lalit, 62, complained of breathing difficulty on May 22 . His sons took him to a private hospital in Gorakhpurwhere he tested positive for Covid-19 but the sons got Lalit discharged on May 23 and he died. In the purported video, the three were seen carrying the body to the field in an excavator along with the cot on which their father had died. “Action will be taken against those who flouted the...order to cremate the bodies of Covid -19 patients according to the protocol,” the SP said.