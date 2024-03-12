Bengaluru: 32 skulls found in farmhouse, owner arrested
Police in Bengaluru found 32 human skulls at a farmhouse, with the owner admitting to using them for rituals. An investigation is ongoing.
Bengaluru: Police on Monday unearthed 32 human skulls from a farmhouse in Joganahalli village of Ramanagara district and arrested its owner Balram, said police.
According to the police, there were skulls, ranging from those of elderly to children.
Soon after the police received the information from the villagers, police along with a forensics team from Bengaluru reached the spot, and collected skulls for examination.
During questioning, Balram told police that he used the skulls to conducted rituals at night. “The accused said he collected skulls from graveyards, and a few were ancestral. We have registered a case against him under IPC Section 296 (disturbing religious assembly) and are investigating,” said superintendent of police of Ramanagara, Karthik Reddy.
