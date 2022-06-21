4 terrorists including JeM member killed in Kashmir encounter

Four terrorists including a Jaish-e-Mohammad member responsible for the killing of a policeman were killed in two separate encounters in Kashmir on Tuesday, the third consecutive day of gunfights between terrorists and security forces in the valley in which 11 terrorists have been killed so far.

The two terrorists were killed in Pulwama and Baramulla districts after security forces launched combing operations at night.

In Pulwama, the encounter started around 1:40 am at Tujjan area of the district as security forces got information about the presence of terrorists there which triggered a gun battle.

The Kashmir police in a tweet in the morning said that two terrorists were killed in the encounter including a Jaish-e-Mohammad member who was responsible for the killing of a policeman.

“JeM terrorist Majid Nazir, killer of SI Farooq Mir has been neutralised in Pulwama encounter,” Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

The bullet-ridden body of police officer Mir, posted in the IRP 23 BN, was found near his home in the paddy fields of Samboora, his native village, in Pulwama on Saturday morning. Preliminary investigation revealed that he had left his home for work in his paddy fields a day before in the evening, where he was shot dead by terrorists, police said.

The second encounter occurred at Tulibal area of Sopore in Baramulla district in the early hours after police and other security forces launched a search operation.

The identities of the terrorists are yet to be revealed.

Eleven, including some Pakistani nationals, were killed in separate encounters across four districts of Kashmir since Sunday.

As many as 29 terrorists have been killed in Kashmir valley in the three weeks of June. IGP Kumar, on Monday, had termed the “elimination of 7 terrorists in less than 24 hours as a big success taking the toll of terrorists killed to 114 including 32 foreigners so far in this year”.