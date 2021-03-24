IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Five jawans killed in Bastar IED blast
The improvised explosive device (IED) blast took place between Kanhargaon and Kadenar villages under Dhaudai police station limits.(Representative image/HT PHOTO)
The improvised explosive device (IED) blast took place between Kanhargaon and Kadenar villages under Dhaudai police station limits.(Representative image/HT PHOTO)
india news

Five jawans killed in Bastar IED blast

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel condemned the incident. “We will increase anti-Maoist operations in the region,” he said.
READ FULL STORY
By Ritesh Mishra, Raipur
UPDATED ON MAR 24, 2021 05:45 AM IST

Five jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were killed and 14 others were injured on Tuesday after Maoists allegedly blew up a bus ferrying them in Narayanpur district of insurgency-hit Bastar region in Chhattisgarh, the police said. The improvised explosive device (IED) blast took place between Kanhargaon and Kadenar villages under Dhaudai police station limits, they added.

“The incident has also left 14 security personnel injured, including two critically, who were airlifted to Raipur,” said director general of police (Chhattisgarh) DM Awasthi. The bus carrying the personnel was passing through the under-construction Barsoor-Palli road, which is surrounded by the dense forest of Abhujmad, when the Maoists triggered a landmine blast near a culvert.

The impact was such that the bus fell off the culvert, he said.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel condemned the incident. “We will increase anti-Maoist operations in the region,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bastar district
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP