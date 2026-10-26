7 sacked over Madhya Pradesh fund misuse before related videos surfaced: Official
Additional chief secretary Sanjay Dubey said the videos were part of a training session to sensitise officials
The Madhya Pradesh government dismissed seven officials, issued show-cause notices, and stopped increments for 135 others over alleged misuse of funds in municipal tendering, a top official said, insisting the action started before old videos related to the irregularities went viral last Friday.
Additional chief secretary (urban development department) Sanjay Dubey detailed the action against 392 officials on Sunday, two days after the videos surfaced. He clarified that the videos were not intended to promote irregularities but were part of an April training session to sensitise officials about their responsibilities and the department’s oversight mechanism.
Dubey said that the objective was to prevent irregular payments, overspending beyond prescribed limits and misuse of public funds. He added that around ₹3-4 crore was recovered and action was also taken against over 80 contractors and suppliers.
“Depending on the cases, recoveries were made, and disciplinary action such as withholding of increments, demotion, or dismissal was taken. Action is still ongoing,” he said.
He said officials blamed private contractors and suppliers but failed to justify their actions, leading to the action.
Opposition Congress state president Jitu Patwari said, “We will take this matter to every citizen...how a bulb and a bucket were purchased for ₹36,000 and ₹2 lakh. This is how the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party]-led state government is working.”
In the videos that went viral, Dubey is heard pointing out that one municipal body purchased a vehicle for ₹2 lakh while another spent ₹6 lakh for a similar vehicle, which included four dustbins.
Some municipal bodies spent as much as ₹1.5 crore on waste-collection vehicles, even though they lacked enough wards to justify the spending. “What exactly is happening here in the name of government procurement?” Dubey is heard asking in one of the videos.
He suspected that the cost was inflated by adding extra items and that the procurement was routed through favored parties.
Significant price discrepancies in the procurement of identical items were highlighted at the training programme.
Dubey cited the example of a phenolic disinfectant, noting it cost ₹5 per liter in one instance. He added the price for a similar product elsewhere was recorded at ₹33,500.
“A 60-watt LED light was purchased for ₹306 in one location, whereas in Bhopal, the cost for the same item was recorded at ₹11,800. The total value for this procurement in Bhopal was reported to be ₹3.78 lakh,” he is heard saying in the video
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShruti Tomar
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.Read More