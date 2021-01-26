72nd R-Day: Mamata dedicates parade in Kolkata to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday dedicated the Republic Day parade in Kolkata to freedom movement icon Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Wishing the citizens a very happy Republic Day, Banerjee tweeted everyone must strive to "protect, preserve and follow all the ideals of the Constitution."

In the run-up to the assembly polls in West Bengal, which are likely to take place in April-May, Bose, a freedom fighter and a prominent Bengali icon, has emerged as a major figure. The central government recently declared and celebrated January 23, Bose’s birth anniversary, as ‘Parakram Diwas.’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power at the Centre, and is the main opposition party in West Bengal, paid a visit to Kolkata on January 23 to commemorate Bose’s birth anniversary.

At an event held at Victoria Memorial, Banerjee was “heckled” allegedly by BJP supporters who raised “Jai Shri Ram” slogans towards her. The chief minister, who was sharing the dais with the Prime Minister, refused to speak at the event, taking offense to religious slogans being raised at a government function. This led to a war of words between the BJP and the Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been in power in West Bengal since 2011 and the leader is looking for a third straight term as the chief minister. The BJP, buoyed by its performance in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, is aiming at forming its maiden government in the eastern state. There have been a series of confrontations between workers of the two parties.

