90 minutes, 2 murders: Indian-origin woman in US stabs friend, runs over another

A friendship of three Indian-origin women in the US took a fatal turn after one of the three allegedly murdered the other two in separate incidents in California. (L to R) Anjana Hari, Ann Mary Mathew, Anila Baby.

Thirty two-year-old Anila Baby, allegedly killed her two best friends, Ann Mary Mathew, 35, and Anjana Hari, 35, in separate attacks within about 90 minutes of each other, police said, news agency PTI reported.

The accused and the two victims were reportedly friends and trace their roots to Kerala.

How the twin murders unfolded The twin murders occurred on August 28 in San Jose and Milpitas, two South Bay cities in the US state of California located less than 20 kilometres apart.

Baby first strangled and stabbed Mathew and 90 minutes later mowed down Hari with her car, according to prosecutors cited by ABC7 News. The first killing occurred in San Jose on August 28 at Mathew's home on Linda Vista Street, the investigators were quoted as saying.

Witnesses reported that an unexpected guest arrived at Mathew's door. Prosecutors said Mathew was later found by her husband inside the home. Investigators said she had been strangled and stabbed and was left in a pool of blood, according to the report.

Mathew was found unconscious inside her San Jose home with stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, the SJPD said.

Around ninety minutes later, Baby reportedly called Hari to the parking lot of her apartment complex in Milpitas. Baby and Hari lived in the same apartment complex and were described by friends and family as close friends, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Witnesses told investigators that Hari appeared relaxed and friendly as she approached Baby's SUV. When she stepped in front of the vehicle, it suddenly accelerated and struck her, the report said.

Baby then allegedly fled the apartment complex and reportedly hit three other vehicles.

Police later found a blue Toyota SUV parked outside a retail pharmacy store about 1.6 kilometres away, the report said.

Blood on arms and legs of the suspect Baby, identified as the driver, appeared incoherent, could not answer officers' questions and had blood on her arms and legs, the newspaper reported. She was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

While the murders have shocked the community, there has been speculation that Baby's employment-related issues in the US may have contributed to the incident, but police have not confirmed this.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has stepped up efforts to bring back the mortal remains of Hari and Mathew to India, with state officials assuring their families of help in expediting the legal procedures.

The Indian Embassy and the Malayali Association in California were also assisting the families.

The families were awaiting the completion of the post-mortem and other legal procedures before the bodies could be released and brought back to Keralam for the final rites.

She was arrested the same day and initially charged in the Milpitas killing. However, on September 8, prosecutors also charged her with murder in Mathew's death.

"The motive and circumstances surrounding the event are still under investigation," the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) said in a statement, cited by PTI.

Baby appeared in Santa Clara County court on Thursday for the first time and is scheduled to return on November 17, when she is expected to have an opportunity to enter a plea, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Baby faces two counts of first-degree murder and a potential sentence of 50 years to life if convicted, the ABC 7 news reported.