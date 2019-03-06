AAP trolls Congress after it mocks BJP over defaced website

The official website of the Bharatiya Janata Party was defaced on Tuesday following which the party took the portal offline for securing it from the hackers. The website was still offline on Wednesday. This prompted the Congress party to take a swipe at the BJP asking the ruling party if it needs “help”.

This banter, in turn, was used by the Aam Aadmi Party to tease the Congress, which ruled out an alliance with the party ruling in Delhi.

The Congress used a screenshot of the BJP’s official website to post a tweet saying, “Morning @BJP4India, we realise you’ve been down for a long time now. If you need help getting back up, we’re happy to help.”

The screenshot of the BJP’s website reads, “We’ll be back soon! Sorry for inconvenience but we’re performing some maintenance at the moment. We’ll be back online shortly.”

The AAP targeted the Congress alleging that the grand-old-party is helping the BJP where ruling party is facing troubles. The AAP wrote on Twitter, “Just like what you did in Delhi! This election wherever BJP is down, congress will help it to get back up. As we said #CongressHelpingBJP.”

On Tuesday, the Congress rejected the alliance proposal of the AAP. The decision was taken at a meeting that Congress president Rahul Gandhi held with the Delhi unit leaders of the party.

“There will be no alliance with AAP. The decision was taken unanimously,” said Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit emerging from the party meeting.

Responding to the Congress’s decision not to have an alliance with it in Delhi, the AAP accused it of helping the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. AAP leader Gopal Rai said, “Not just in Delhi, the Congress is helping the BJP in Uttar Pradesh against the SP-BSP alliance. They are helping BJP in West Bengal against Mamata Banerjee as well. The Congress is helping BJP on pan India level.”

The Congress has decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls alone in Uttar Pradesh after the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party announced their electoral arrangement ignoring the party. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has, on a few occasions, said that the Congress is part of the grand-alliance in UP and given two seats to contest in the state.

