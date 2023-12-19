Afternoon brief: PM Modi slams Oppn over Parl protests, India stations destroyers for maritime security; latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a swipe at the Opposition for protesting against the suspension of lawmakers from Parliament, saying some are not destined to do constructive work, people aware of the matter said. Speaking at a closed-door meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Party, he said these lawmakers seem “determined not to come back to the Lok Sabha”. Seventy-eight Opposition lawmakers were on Monday suspended until at least the end of the winter session for pressing for statements from Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah and a discussion on the Parliament security breach last week. A total of 92 Opposition lawmakers have been suspended so far. Dig Deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

While the US has unveiled a multinational naval force to protect merchant vessels in the Red Sea from Iranian-backed Houthi militia, India has stationed two guided-missile destroyers off the coast of Aden as part of maritime security in the north Arabian Sea. Even though the government remains tight-lipped about the development, the Indian Navy destroyer INS Kochi is involved in mitigating merchants vessels against Somalian pirates on the mouth of Red Sea. India has also sent another guided missile stealth destroyer INS Kolkata to muscle up maritime security off the coast of Aden. Dig Deeper

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

The Latest News

Allahabad HC rejects Muslim side's pleas, allows suits seeking restoration of temple at Gyanvapi. Dig Deeper

Tamil Nadu rain: Governor calls review meeting; IMD predicts more showers. Top updates. Dig Deeper

‘Need Nitish’ posters spark speculation about Bihar CM's role in INDIA bloc. Dig Deeper

India News

India stations two destroyers off the coast of Aden for maritime security. Dig Deeper

At BJP meet, PM Modi slams ‘rattled’ Opposition over Parliament ruckus, predicts more debacle. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Robert F. Kennedy Jr hailed for ‘single greatest defense of Israel': 'Worth three minutes of your time'. Dig Deeper

Anti-Israel protestors harass Democrat Congressman Shri Thanedar at midnight, lay siege at his home. Dig Deeper

China earthquake: Nearly 120 killed; President Xi Jinping calls for 'all-out' efforts. 10 updates. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

The new year will be full of the latest instalments in popular franchises across genres. Throughout 2024, Hollywood will serve the most anticipated sequels and threequels, including the ones that could not see the light of the day this year because of the actors and writers on strike. Here are the most anticipated Hollywood releases of 2024. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The threat of Covid-19 has massively shrunk in the past many months even as Omicron's multiple but mild variants continue to affect people in different parts of the world. While the Covid-19 isn't a global emergency anymore, long Covid, a syndrome with range of symptoms from fatigue to cognitive dysfunction linger on for years, affecting people of all ages including children. As per Lancet, at least 65 million people are estimated to struggle with long Covid. While people suffering from Covid recover within few weeks, long Covid can continue to affect 10-20% of people for several months or years. Lancet estimates that 1 in ten people who develop long Covid stop working, resulting in extensive economic losses. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

The names will be called. The paddles will rise, and so will the tension, drama and stocks. Lives will change. Careers will be made. New fans will be born. It's that time of the year. It's time to brace for another IPL auction. The league has already seen 16 auctions but every time, the anticipation around it seems to grow. This year, despite it being a mini auction, the story is expected to be the same. Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have their core settled for the next seasons of IPL but after the last round of player retention, almost every team is left with a few holes to be plugged. Dig Deeper