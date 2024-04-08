Afternoon briefing: Bengal Police's molestation case against NIA officials; Noida man dies sliding in waterpark, more

The West Bengal Police has lodged a case of molestation and house trespassing against officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) following a raid conducted by the agency in the East Medinipur district regarding the 2002 bomb blast case. The district police initiated the FIR against the NIA officials in response to allegations of molestation during the raid, which has ignited a political confrontation between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in the state. The FIR was filed by the West Bengal Police on Sunday, following an incident where a mob attacked a team of NIA officials during the raid in East Medinipur district. The BJP has accused chief minister Mamata Banerjee of orchestrating the attack on the NIA team. Dig deeper NIA headquarters at CGO Complex in New Delhi. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

A 25-year-old man died after his condition suddenly deteriorated while sliding in a waterpark in the Great India Place (GIP) mall in Sector 38 in Noida on Sunday afternoon, said the police. “The deceased was identified as Dhananjay Maheswari, 25, a resident of Shivaji Road Extension in Delhi,” said station house officer (Sector 39) Jitendra Kumar. “On Sunday around 1.30pm, Maheswari along with his four friends had come to a waterpark inside GIP mall, located in Sector 38,” the officer said, adding as Maheshwari followed his friends for sliding he started feeling uneasy. Dig deeper

When arranging transportation, it's common to compare options between Ola and Uber for convenience and cost-effectiveness. When pressed for time, the tendency is to opt for the quickest available ride. Recently, a man encountered an unexpected situation when he booked a cab on both ride-hailing platforms and discovered that he had been assigned the exact driver for both journeys. This incident was shared on social media, quickly gaining traction and prompting admiration for the cab driver's resourcefulness, with many commending him as a "true hustler." The screenshot from both Ola and Uber booking screens depicts driver Ananda S arriving in his White Tyoto Etios to pick up the customer. Dig deeper

Chants of Death to America and Death to Israel were hurled at the International Al-Quds Day rally held in Michigan on the last day of Ramadan. "Imam Khomeini, who declared the International Al-Quds Day, this is why he would say to pour all of your chants and all of your shouts upon the head of America," Tarek Bazzi, a Michigan-based activist linked to the Hadi institute, said in a video from the rally. Bazzi’s remarks were resonated with chants of “Death to America!”. According to him an anti-America rally is being held in the country because of America's Israel policy and its decision to fund the Gaza war. A video from the rally is now viral on social media. Dig deeper

The cast list of Mukesh Kumar Singh’s Vishnu Manchu-starrer Kannappa is expanding. Actor Akshay Kumar is the latest to have been brought on-board the fantasy drama that is based on mythology, about the titular devotee of Lord Shiva. The film will mark his debut in Tollywood. Industry tracker Ramesh Bala made the announcement on X that Akshay has been roped in. He wrote, “Bollywood Superstar @akshaykumar joins the cast of Prestigious Pan-India Biggie - Actor @iVishnuManchu's Big Budget movie #Kannappa. After #Prabhas, @Mohanlal, @PDdancing and @realsarathkumar - @akshaykumar is one more grand addition to the movie's cast..Stay tuned for more exciting updates..(sic)” Dig deeper

Attention to all those fascinated by the stars and celestial wonders! Brace yourselves for the grandest astronomical spectacle of the year: a Total Solar Eclipse poised to illuminate the night sky on April 8. This rare event promises to envelop specific regions in darkness during daylight hours, offering viewers within its path a mesmerizing glimpse of the sun's corona. Astronomy enthusiasts can anticipate witnessing the eclipse firsthand, spanning several hours across diverse global locations. The Total Solar Eclipse is scheduled to begin at 9:12 pm (IST) on April 8 and conclude at 2:22 am on April 9. Fortunate observers may also be treated to a remarkable 'planetary parade,' resembling a majestic celestial procession. Dig deeper

In a critical showdown between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), defending champions CSK will be looking to rejuvenate their campaign after consecutive setbacks in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). Despite their composed demeanor, the CSK camp will be eager to address areas of concern to return to winning ways against an in-form KKR side. The top-order batters, including skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and promising talent Rachin Ravindra, need to step up and provide CSK with a solid start in the powerplay overs. Gaikwad's strike rate of 118.91 this year highlights the need for acceleration, while Ravindra seeks to make a significant impact after subdued performances over the past few matches. Dig deeper

