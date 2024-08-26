Afternoon briefing: BJP ally Chirag Paswan calls for caste census; Actor Darshan gets VIP treatment in jail, and more

Union Minister Chirag Paswan, an ally of the ruling BJP, recently voiced support for a caste census, reversing his earlier stance on a different issue. At a press conference on Sunday, Paswan, leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), reaffirmed his party’s stance in favor of the caste census, stating it is crucial for accurate resource distribution and benefits allocation. He emphasized that understanding caste-wise populations would help the central government better address socio-economic needs. This support follows his criticism of the BJP government's lateral entry system for civil services, which he had previously labeled "completely wrong." Dig Deeper LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan called for a caste census at a press conference (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, currently imprisoned in Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara central prison in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, has faced scrutiny over allegations of VIP treatment. A viral photo showed him casually dressed, drinking and smoking in the prison's garden area, sparking outrage and calls for investigation. The prison department is now looking into these claims, questioning if the actor received special privileges. Thoogudeepa, accused in the murder of 33-year-old rickshaw driver Renukaswamy, has been under the spotlight after the undated image circulated widely on social media.

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

On Sunday, Pakistan faced a significant Test defeat, losing by 10 wickets to Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. This was their first Test loss to Bangladesh and captain Shan Masood's fourth consecutive defeat since taking on the leadership role last year. The pitch favored spin, but Pakistan's decision to field four fast bowlers instead of a specialist spinner proved costly. Bangladesh's spinners, Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan, took seven wickets on the final day, exploiting Pakistan's batting vulnerabilities. Despite the loss and criticism, Masood defended the team's strategy, refusing to concede that the lack of a frontline spinner was a mistake.

It's Trending

BTS member Min Yoongi, known as Suga, issued a detailed apology to his fans on Sunday following a drunk-driving incident. However, a translation error in the apology created confusion when South Korean app Weverse, used by BTS for fan communication, mistakenly stated that Suga had driven "to India on an electric scooter after drinking." This incorrect translation caused a stir among fans and media. The note was intended to address Suga's regret over the incident, but the erroneous reference to India was a significant misstep in conveying his message.

