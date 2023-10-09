Afternoon briefing: Congress CWC meeting; new Manipur video goes viral; and all the latest news

Opposition leaders expressed outrage on Monday as a disturbing video from violence-stricken Manipur surfaced on social media. The video showed the horrific sight of a tribal man's body being set on fire in a trench. Although authorities suggested that the video likely dated back to early May and was under investigation, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) condemned the incident as "extremely sad and shameful." INDIA expressed frustration, stating that while Prime Minister Modi expressed condolences for neighboring countries, Manipur remained neglected. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also reacted, highlighting the ongoing tragedy in Manipur, where violence erupted following protests against the categorization of the Meitei community as Scheduled Tribes. The district administration recently imposed restrictions on gatherings to maintain public peace. Dig Deeper Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at CWC meeting in Hyderabad. (File)

More on Manipur: Students’ body in Manipur impose indefinite economic blockade against internet ban. Dig Deeper

Four shocking cases in strife-torn Manipur, 1 common thread: Long wait for justice. Dig Deeper

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is poised to focus on a caste census and election strategies, given the impending Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with former leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, alongside Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states and top party officials, will extensively discuss election readiness, narratives for the poll-bound states, and the party's strong advocacy for a nationwide caste census. Expectations for the CWC meeting include concerns within Congress regarding the articulation of their demand for a caste census, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the party of trying to divide Hindus through their OBC push. The CWC will also focus on firming up the party's strategy in the five poll-bound states, including retaining power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and challenging the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana, and Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram. Dig Deeper

More from upcoming elections: '1.77 lakh polling stations': Top EC announcements on assembly polls. Dig Deeper

ECI announces assembly polls; Mizoram to go first, Telangana last: Key takeaways. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Election Commission announces poll dates for MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Telangana; counting on December 3. Dig Deeper

Airborne rescue operations begin for those stranded in Sikkim’s Lachen, Lachung. Dig Deeper

American travellers try to flee Israel amid Hamas attack, say airport is a ‘madhouse’. Dig Deeper

India News

In poll-bound Mizoram, will Congress regain lost ground as MNF seeks to retain power. Dig Deeper

Supreme Court to hear Sharad Pawar faction's plea on disqualification of rebels on Oct 13. Dig Deeper

'Mehbooba not wrong, but…': Sanjay Raut reacts to PDP chief's remark on Palestine. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

‘I was very disappointed’, US Senate leader calls out China over Israel conflict during Beijing visit. Dig Deeper

Justin Trudeau discusses India-Canada row with UAE, says “important to uphold rule of law”. Dig Deeper

Hamas attack on Israel raises question over its intelligence prowess. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul showcased their incredible partnership skills during India's World Cup match against Australia. After a nightmarish start where India lost three early wickets with just three runs on the board, Rahul stepped up to calm Indian nerves. Even Kohli, known for his chasing prowess, seemed uneasy initially. However, they soon regained their composure. Kohli, after surviving a chance, relied on placement and quick runs. Rahul was aggressive, with two delightful boundaries against Adam Zampa. Their partnership of 165 runs led India to a remarkable six-wicket victory. This middle-order resurgence sent a strong message: India isn't out until these two masters are at the crease. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Alia Bhatt chose a saree over a heavy lehenga for her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor, making her stand out among her contemporaries. She explained her decision in a Vogue interview, citing comfort as the primary factor. Alia wore an ivory Sabyasachi saree paired with a dupatta for her wedding day, stating that she loves sarees for their comfort. She emphasized the versatility of women's clothing choices, highlighting the ability to celebrate different styles and vibes. Alia expressed the beauty of being a woman is having a dynamic wardrobe that allows her to wear anything from a pantsuit to a gown, encouraging the celebration of this diversity. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Type 2 diabetes, once rare among younger individuals, is now becoming more common due to sedentary lifestyles and high junk food consumption. Studies highlight physical inactivity as a major contributor to obesity and diabetes in younger people. Lifestyle changes can prevent diabetes at a young age, according to Dr. Navneet Agrawal, Chief Clinical Officer at BeatO. Key prevention strategies include maintaining a balanced diet rich in whole foods, staying physically active, controlling portion sizes, managing stress, getting sufficient quality sleep, limiting screen time, staying hydrated, avoiding tobacco, and limiting alcohol consumption. Regular health check-ups and education about diabetes risk factors are also crucial in prevention efforts. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON