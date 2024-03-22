Afternoon briefing: ISRO achieves major success in reusable launch vehicle tech; PM Modi begins Bhutan visit; more news

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully carried out the landing mission of its Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) named 'Pushpak' from the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Karnataka’s Challakere. The rocket was launched at around 7 am from the Chalakere Runway. This was the third landing mission of the RLV named after the legendary spaceship named in the Ramayan. The space agency had successfully carried out previous missions in 2016 and April last year. Dig Deeper The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully carried out the landing mission of its Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) named 'Pushpak' from the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Karnataka’s Challakere.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning arrived in Bhutan for a two-day state visit to Bhutan. The prime minister was welcomed by his Bhutanese Tshering Tobgay at the Paro Airport. “On the way to Bhutan, where I will be attending various programmes aimed at further cementing the India-Bhutan partnership,” the prime minister shared on X before departing. “I look forward to talks with Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.” Dig Deeper

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

A day after being appointed captain of the Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2024, Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed that MS Dhoni had dropped hints about the change in leadership last year itself. Gaikwad on Thursday succeeded Dhoni as CSK's captain as the legendary MSD gets ready for a swansong. Although nothing has been made official and Dhoni is likely to play all the matches, that Gaikwad has been groomed as the next man in charge and given the role indicates that Dhoni will be all but done. And hence, in order to ensure a smooth transition, Dhoni knew at the back of his mind that now is the best time to step aside for someone new. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala’s parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, were recently blessed with a baby boy. His parents have named the newborn Shubhdeep — after his late brother, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly called Sidhu Moosewala. Pictures of Balkaur, Shubhdeep, and Sidhu were recently shown at Times Square, New York, and videos of it have found their way online. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Ananya Pandey recently attended the baby shower of her cousin Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray in Mumbai. The actress looked all smiles and radiant as she arrived for the happy occasion wearing a cute mini dress. The Gen Z style diva is a total stunner who continues to hit fashion targets like a pro. Wherever she goes, she makes sure to turn heads with her incredible fashion sense and undeniable beauty. Her latest appearance is no exception as she exuded chic vibes in a mini body con dress. Ananya is indeed filled with joy and she also posted her pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram story along with the caption "Maasis and baby mama". Let's decode her trendy look and take some fashion notes. Dig Deeper