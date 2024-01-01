Afternoon briefing: ISRO's historic XPoSat launch; 21 trains delayed as fog engulfs Delhi; and all the latest news

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a milestone by launching India's inaugural X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite, XPoSat, aboard the PSLV-C58 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. This event marked the 60th mission of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle. XPoSat, designed to study celestial phenomena like black holes, was successfully deployed into Low Earth Orbit, promising valuable insights into cosmic objects. The mission showcased India's advancements in space exploration and its capability to contribute to scientific understanding of the universe. The successful launch positions ISRO as a significant player in space research and exploration endeavors. Dig deeper. ISRO created history by the XPoSat launch in India's first space mission of 2024.(ISRO)

On the inaugural day of the New Year, dense fog enveloped portions of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, leading to transportation disturbances and impacting 21 trains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had previously issued a red alert for these regions due to the anticipated thick fog. The adverse weather conditions underscored the challenges faced in commuting and transportation, emphasizing the need for caution and preparedness during the winter season in these areas.

In 2023, Virat Kohli experienced a remarkable resurgence in his cricket performance, especially in ODIs, following a prolonged period of poor form that lasted nearly three years until 2022. Having overcome his struggles, Kohli delivered one of the most prolific years of his career. Across 35 international innings, he amassed 2048 runs at an impressive average of 66.06, showcasing eight centuries and 10 half-centuries. This remarkable turnaround highlighted Kohli's return to top form and reinforced his reputation as one of the premier batsmen in international cricket.

Shruti Haasan welcomed the New Year in 2024 with a family celebration, joined by her father, actor Kamal Haasan, her boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika, her aunt Suhasini, and Suhasini's husband, acclaimed director Mani Ratnam. The actress shared moments from the joyous occasion on her Instagram stories, offering glimpses into the family festivities as they marked the beginning of the year together.

As the New Year unfolds, people celebrate in various ways—some with family, others with friends, attending events, and watching fireworks. Adding a unique touch to 2024 is its status as a leap year, providing an extra day to fulfill New Year resolutions and pursue new goals. The article explores why 2024 is a leap year, delving into details about the leap day, its significance, and the reasons behind the occurrence of leap years. This additional day creates an extended opportunity for individuals to make the most of their plans and aspirations in the coming year.