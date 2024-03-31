 Afternoon briefing: President confers Bharat Ratna upon LK Advani; US court on visa-fee hikes, and more | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Afternoon briefing: President confers Bharat Ratna upon LK Advani; US court on visa-fee hikes, and more

ByHT News Desk
Mar 31, 2024 01:29 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.

President Droupadi Murmu awarded Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor, to Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart Lal Krishna Advani at his Delhi residence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu attended the ceremony. Advani was among five recipients named by the Modi government for the Bharat Ratna this year. Earlier, President Murmu conferred the honor upon four others, including former Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao. PV Narasimha Rao's daughter expressed gratitude for her father's posthumous recognition, thanking the Indian government and PM Modi. His award was received by his son. Dig deeper

President Droupadi Murmu confers Bharat Ratna upon veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on, at the latter's residence, in New Delhi on Sunday.(ANI)
President Droupadi Murmu confers Bharat Ratna upon veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on, at the latter's residence, in New Delhi on Sunday.(ANI)

More news on Bharat Ratna: BJD demands Bharat Ratna for Biju Patnaik ahead of his birth anniversary

Sharad Pawar proposes Bharat Ratna for Dr Ponawalla

A US district court has denied a request for a temporary restraining order to postpone immigration fee hikes starting April 1. The lawsuit, filed by ITServe Alliance, American Immigrant Investor Alliance (AIIA), and a Canadian EB-5 investor, challenged increased EB-5 visa fees and an "arbitrary" asylum fee for H-1B employers. The court, while not addressing the main argument, rejected the request citing the timing of the harm. USCIS stated all applications after April 1 must include updated fees. Despite the setback, plaintiffs remain hopeful, planning to continue the litigation to challenge the fee rule's legality. Attorney Matthew T. Galati emphasized pursuing accountability for USCIS. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Three including minor and woman killed in hit-and-run case in Assam Dig deeper

Sunita Kejriwal reads out husband's message at INDIA bloc rally: ‘Arvind Kejriwal sher (lion) hai’ Dig deeper

India News

'BJP is being shamed across the world': Akhilesh Yadav on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest Dig deeper

Global Matters

Barge strikes bridge in Oklahoma days after Baltimore tragedy, highway shut down Dig deeper

Jonathan Diller death: Donald Trump visits family of slain NYPD detective, ‘beautifully’ prays with them Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Babar Azam has been reinstated as the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, replacing Shaheen Afridi, by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) four months after his removal following the 2023 ODI World Cup. The decision comes ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies. Babar previously stepped down after Pakistan's poor performance in the World Cup. Shaheen Afridi took over but faced criticism after Pakistan's dismal show in the Pakistan Super League. Babar will lead Pakistan in upcoming T20I series against New Zealand and England before the T20 World Cup, where they face the USA, India, Ireland, and Canada. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The biographical film "Swatantra Veer Savarkar," directed by Randeep Hooda, continues to perform well in India, earning nearly 2 crore on its second Saturday and totaling 13.95 crore nett so far. Despite competition, it saw a jump in collections during its second weekend. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted the film's increasing show count in urban centers and special screenings for political figures, amplifying its strong word of mouth. Starring Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial, the movie portrays the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, known as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, during India's Independence struggle. Ankita Lokhande expressed her fascination with her role as Yamuna Bai, Savarkar's wife. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening

Afternoon briefing: President confers Bharat Ratna upon LK Advani; US court on visa-fee hikes, and more
