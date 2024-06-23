Afternoon briefing: Students, parents slam govt after NEET-PG postponed, ISRO completes trials of ‘Pushpak’; & more

After the Centre announced the postponement of the NEET-PG 2024 examination scheduled on Sunday, some student bodies and doctors' associations expressed their discontent with the decision, saying that the education system of the country has been “destroyed.” They also demanded a high-level probe into the agency responsible for conducting the NEET-UG and NEET-PG examination. Dig deeper Lucknow, Jun 20 (ANI): Police detain National Students' Union of India (NSUI) supporters and students during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged paper leak in the UGC NET exam, in Lucknow on Thursday. (ANI Photo)(Naeem Ansari)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) accomplished the third landing experiment of the Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV LEX-03) named ‘Pushpak’ on Sunday. According to a statement by the space agency, the test was carried out at 07:30 IST at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) located in Karnataka's Chitradurga. Dig deeper

India News

Himanta Biswa Sarma says flood situation remains grim in Assam. Dig deeper

Hoarding crash: Ad firm paid ₹46 lakh to company of IPS officer's wife, claims Somaiya. Dig deeper

The Latest News

19-year-old dies after speeding SUV hits his motorcycle in Pune, driver arrested. Dig deeper

How much salary did Gautam Adani get in 2024? Dig deeper

Global Matters

Trump blasts Biden over ‘bloodshed and crime’ at Philadelphia rally: ‘Unsafest border in the history of the world.' Dig deeper

Queen Camilla 'dislikes' Prince Harry to the extent that she restricts King Charles from… Dig deeper

Sports Goings

There was a feeling of deja vu for Afghanistan in Kingstown on Sunday, with Glenn Maxwell single-handedly leading Australia's chase in the T20 World Cup Super Eight tie. Over six months back, it was the very same Aussie batter that had denied Afghanistan a historic win in the 2023 ODI World Cup with a record-scripting double-century. But in a moment of magic from Noor Ahmad, courtesy of Gulbadin Naib, Afghanistan overcame the danger and it all came crumbling down for Australia. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Swara Bhasker has yet again criticised food blogger Nalini Unagar over her ‘body shaming’ and 'vegetarianism' post. Recently, the duo had an argument on X (formerly Twitter). Now, as Nalini wrote a long note clarifying her earlier tweets, Swara has reacted. Nalini wrote, "I was doing well, but you got in my way by spreading hatred on my vegetarian post. I regularly promote vegetarianism, and that post was just part of it. Your response turned it into a communal issue, which is why I didn't respond that day. Your food choices are your own, and I have no issue with that. However, I am free to express and promote vegetarianism. Yes, I am vegetarian and understand that dairy can be cruel in some way. I will be more proud when I become vegan." Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Sidhartha Mallya, son of fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya, married his girlfriend Jasmine in an intimate wedding ceremony this weekend. The couple tied the knot near London on Saturday. The first photograph from the wedding, shared by the bride on her Instagram Stories, quickly went viral. The picture shows Jasmine in a white wedding gown, holding hands with Sidhartha Mallya, who is wearing his gold wedding band. Jasmine's stunning diamond ring is also visible in the picture. Dig deeper

It's Trending

Jasveer Singh, co-founder of the Join Hood App, caused a stir on social media recently when he shared a snapshot of his two-month electricity bill, which totalled over ₹45,000. The eye-watering amount not only grabbed the attention of the online community but also left many in disbelief. Along with the snapshot of the bill payment, Singh's post prompted numerous reactions in the comments section, with people sharing their thoughts and being surprised at the substantial sum. Dig deeper

