Air Chief Marshal AP Singh takes final sortie in Kiran aircraft, says 'wanted the circle to be complete' | WATCH
The 55-minute sortie was particularly special as the Air Chief Marshal AP Singh flew with his first flying instructor.
The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, on Tuesday completed his final flying sortie in an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft. Singh flew the HJT-16 Kiran Mk-1 trainer aircraft, which he revealed was the first aircraft that showed him the skies.
IAF chief Singh took his last sortie with his instructor in the Air Force, Wing Commander VS Kochhar (Retd). The 55-minute sortie was particularly special for the CAS as he flew with his first flying instructor, in an aircraft with tail number U 707. Singh said he “wanted to complete the circle” by flying the machine in his uniform along with his instructor, news agency ANI reported.
Also Read | IAF chief flies his last sortie in Tejas fighter
'Really a dream come true': AP Singh
AP Singh described the occasion as a dream come true and reflected on the beginning of his journey.
Speaking to reporters after the sortie, AP Singh said, "It was really a dream come true. I started my journey with the same aircraft. I think I must be the only Chief who's retiring while the basic aircraft he flew is still serving."
"So, I think I'm very grateful. I'm very grateful to my instructor, Wing Commander Kochhar sir, who taught me flying in the beginning, in this place itself," he said.
"And so I just wanted the circle to be complete, and do--I did my first sortie on January 28 way back in 1984, in this very place with him in a Kiran aircraft. And today, I did my last sortie in uniform with him in the same Kiran aircraft," ANI quoted Singh as saying.
Also Read | Op Sindoor showed how fast IAF can move into combat: Air chief
From 1984 to now
The CAS undertook his first-ever flying sortie on 28 January 1984.
"With this sortie, the CAS concluded a distinguished chapter of flying, carrying forward the experience, discipline and commitment that have defined his association with the Indian Air Force," ANI reported, citing the IAF.
Also Read | IAF chief says US has made no official offer for F-35: ‘Your people don’t let us near the aircraft’
Singh was honoured with a water cannon salute as a mark of respect as he landed, concluding the sortie, news agency PTI reported. The IAF chief passed out from the AFA in 1984 with a Sword of Honour.
He had flown his last fighter jet sortie on a Tejas on October 12 during Exercise Tarang Shakti at Jodhpur Air Force Station.
Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit is set to take over as the Chief of Air Staff on October 31.
(with inputs from agencies)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More