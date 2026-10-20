Air Chief Marshal AP Singh takes final sortie in Kiran aircraft, says 'wanted the circle to be complete' | WATCH

IAF chief Singh took his last sortie with his instructor in the Air Force, Wing Commander VS Kochhar (Retd). The 55-minute sortie was particularly special for the CAS as he flew with his first flying instructor, in an aircraft with tail number U 707. Singh said he “wanted to complete the circle” by flying the machine in his uniform along with his instructor, news agency ANI reported.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, on Tuesday completed his final flying sortie in an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft. Singh flew the HJT-16 Kiran Mk-1 trainer aircraft, which he revealed was the first aircraft that showed him the skies.

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'Really a dream come true': AP Singh AP Singh described the occasion as a dream come true and reflected on the beginning of his journey.

Speaking to reporters after the sortie, AP Singh said, "It was really a dream come true. I started my journey with the same aircraft. I think I must be the only Chief who's retiring while the basic aircraft he flew is still serving."

"So, I think I'm very grateful. I'm very grateful to my instructor, Wing Commander Kochhar sir, who taught me flying in the beginning, in this place itself," he said.

"And so I just wanted the circle to be complete, and do--I did my first sortie on January 28 way back in 1984, in this very place with him in a Kiran aircraft. And today, I did my last sortie in uniform with him in the same Kiran aircraft," ANI quoted Singh as saying.

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From 1984 to now The CAS undertook his first-ever flying sortie on 28 January 1984.

"With this sortie, the CAS concluded a distinguished chapter of flying, carrying forward the experience, discipline and commitment that have defined his association with the Indian Air Force," ANI reported, citing the IAF.