Amarnath Yatra suspended as heavy rain lashes Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's divisional commissioners on Wednesday suspended the Amarnath Yatra on both Pahalgam and Baltal routes as a precautionary measure after continuous heavy rainfall over the area. The annual pilgrimage was halted earlier on July 17, due to similar weather disturbances.(PTI File)

“Due to the heavy rains in the Yatra area, the movement of pilgrims from Base camps has been affected. Therefore, it has been decided that no convoy movement shall be allowed towards the base camps Baltal and Nunwan from Bhagwati Nagar Jammu on 31st July, 2025,” said the divisional commissioner of Jammu, Ramesh Kumar.

Pilgrims would be kept informed about the situation and related updates, Kumar added.

The divisional commissioner of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri also informed that due to heavy continuous rains since early morning on July 30, the pilgrimage has not been allowed on the tracks from both the base camps Baltal and Chandanwari.

The Jammu and Kashmir department of information and public relations (DIPR) also took to X to announce the suspension.

“Shri Amarnathji Yatra suspended for a day from Pahalgam and Baltal,” DIPR wrote on its official X handle.

The Amarnath Yatra resumed earlier this month and is scheduled to conclude on August 9. The annual pilgrimage was halted earlier on July 17, due to similar weather disturbances.

Amarnath Yatra commenced on July 3, and more than 3.93 lakh pilgrims have so far visited the Amarnath cave shrine, said the DIPR.

Located in South Kashmir, at an altitude of approximately 3,888 metres, the sacred shrine is flocked by devotees every year. Pilgrims travel to the shrine through either of the two routes, the traditional 48-kilometre Pahalgam route and the shorter but steeper 14-kilometre Baltal route.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on July 27, flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the Budha Amarnath Yatra from Jammu, officially starting the annual pilgrimage to the shrine of Lord Shiva in the region, reported news agency ANI.

“More than a thousand people have just set out for the Budha Amarnath Yatra. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has made excellent arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra,” said Sinha as he spoke at the flag-off event.

(With inputs from HT correspondents and ANI)