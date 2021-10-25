An elephant, 2 boars, 1 deer electrocuted in Kaziranga; another jumbo in Guwahati

Two elephants, a wild and a domesticated one, were killed due to electrocution in two separate incidents in Assam on Monday.

A domesticated elephant belonging to the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR), two wild boars and a swamp deer died in the park while a wild pachyderm died in Guwahati.

According to KNPTR authorities, the male elephant named Oiravat, aged 18 years, died after the metal chain tied around his front legs got stuck in an electric pole, which fell on the animal.

Carcasses of a swamp deer and two wild boars, all killed by electrocution, were found near the elephant. The incident took place in Hati Camp area under Burapahar range of the park, informed KNPTR director P Sivakumar.

In another incident, the carcass of a wild elephant, which reportedly died due to electrocution, was found at Ahom Gaon locality in Guwahati on Monday. Forest officials said the carcass was sent for post-mortem to verify the exact cause of death.

Last week, wildlife activist Rohit Choudhury had written to Assam chief secretary Jishnu Barua seeking creation of a task force to restore animal corridors connecting Rani and Garbhanga reserve forests with Deepor Beel (all located on the outskirts of Guwahati) to allow easy movement of wild animals, especially elephants.