 Andhra moves HC against Election Commission orders to stall DBT payments | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Andhra moves HC against Election Commission orders to stall DBT payments

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
May 08, 2024 05:11 AM IST

Andhra Pradesh is going to simultaneous polls on 175 state assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the fourth phase on May 13.

Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday moved the state high court against the orders of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to defer crediting of 847.22 crore into the accounts of farmers towards agriculture input subsidy and another 610.79 crore into the accounts of students towards post-matric scholarships under “Jagananna Vidya Deevena” scheme, till the completion of election process in the state, people familiar with the matter said.

The YSR Congress Party government argued that the schemes under which financial assistance was being given were not new (PTI)
The YSR Congress Party government argued that the schemes under which financial assistance was being given were not new (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh is going to simultaneous polls on 175 state assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the fourth phase on May 13.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In a lunch motion petition filed before the state high court, the YSR Congress Party government argued that the schemes under which financial assistance was being given were not new but ongoing schemes and hence, crediting of money into the accounts of beneficiaries could not be stopped. It said if the amount was not credited by May end, it would be lapsed, the state government’s counsel said.

Counsel for EC said the commission had not stopped the schemes, but only asked the government to defer the payment till the completion of elections next Monday. “There is no need for release of money so urgently,” the counsel said.

The high court said there were still 23 days left for the month to end and the government could wait. It asked the government to give a clarification to the EC and posted the hearing to Thursday, saying it would take up further hearing depending on the EC response.

On Monday night, the EC issued instructions to the state revenue department to defer depositing 847.22 crore towards input subsidy for the farmers, whose crops were damaged due to drought in the Kharif season in 2023.

Similarly, the commission also deferred the release of 610.79 crore for the students belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Class (OBC) communities for the academic year 2023-24 under Post Matric Scholarships (Vidya Deevena) till the completion of election process in the state.

YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday made a strong exception to the EC’s decision to defer deposition of money into the accounts of farmers and students. He alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was responsible for the EC’s decision to stop the ongoing welfare distribution in the state.

“They are putting pressure on the EC to stall DBT financial assistance on ongoing welfare schemes of the state like pensions, and input subsidy among others,” he said.

Senior TDP leader and former Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar said Jagan had approved the release of financial assistance to farmers and students in March itself. “But the money was not credited then. Now, just before the elections, he ordered crediting of money into the accounts of beneficiaries. He wanted to buy the votes with government money,” Kumar alleged.

Meanwhile, chief electoral officer MK Meena clarified to the reporters that the EC had not ordered stopping of any of the government schemes. “It only wanted the government to wait till the completion of elections on May 13,” he said.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

News / India News / Andhra moves HC against Election Commission orders to stall DBT payments

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On