Another accused in Tiger Shroff shooting case arrested from Indore, supplied weapons used in attack
The accused, Pranjal Thakran, 22, a resident of Haryana's Sonipat, allegedly played a key role in the attack and supplied the weapons used in the crime.
Police on Saturday arrested another accused in connection with the Tiger Shroff shooting case from Madhya Pradesh's Indore, nearly a week after the Bollywood actor was attacked in Mumbai. His driver and a vlogger were injured in the incident on October 19.
The arrested accused, Pranjal Thakran, 22, a resident of Haryana's Sonipat, allegedly played a key role in the attack and supplied the weapons used in the crime. The arrest resulted from a joint operation by the Indore and Mumbai crime branches after the latter shared information.
Also read: Tiger Shroff's shooters received real-time updates, instructions based on media coverage
However, police officials declined to disclose further details about the investigation.
Deep Dive
According to police, Pranjal had arrived in Indore around five days ago for his brother’s treatment. After establishing his involvement and tracing his location to Indore, crime branch of Mumbai Police contacted the Indore crime branch on Thursday night seeking assistance with the arrest.
Also read: Farooq Abdullah's remarks on Pakistan, Kashmiris spark row; BJP demands apology
A senior police officer, who wished not to be named, said, “Acting on the input, police tracked his presence in Indore and launched an operation. Four officers from the Mumbai crime branch, along with around eight personnel from the Indore crime branch, participated in the raid. The Mumbai crime branch will now interrogate him to probe the larger conspiracy behind the firing, the supply of weapons, and his links with other suspects involved in the case.”
Arrests made in the case so far
This is the first arrest made from Madhya Pradesh in connection with the case.
The three main suspects who opened fire at Shroff's vehicle were nabbed from Rajasthan's Kota on the morning of October 19. They were identified as Rehan alias Sukka (18), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana; Ritwik Kurmi alias Roshan Fighter (22), reportedly from Bihar and currently residing in Andheri West and 18-year-old-Phool Singh.
Also read: Jamia Millia Islamia moves classes online, cites ‘safety of students' amid ongoing protests
On Tuesday, Delhi Police Special Cell arrested four more accused for supplying weapons to the assailants. The accused, Kunal, 21, Sumit, 19, Radha, 23, and Babita, 23, were apprehended in Delhi and Haryana.
Other arrested in the case include Sameer, Jatin and Ankit Khatak.
Shooting attack on Tiger Shroff
On the evening of October 18, three motorcycle-borne men fired five to six rounds at Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area. While the actor escaped unhurt, his driver and a vlogger sustained injuries in the attack.
Soon after the attack, an individual identified as Anil Pandit later claimed responsibility for the firing through a social media post, alleging links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
While the motive of the shooting was immediately not clear, police said the way fires were shot at Shroff's car, assailants aimed to kill him.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShruti Tomar
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.Read More