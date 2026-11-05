AP chainsaw attack: HC seeks report on police firing at accused

The Andhra Pradesh high court on Wednesday sought a detailed report from the state police department on the circumstances surrounding the shooting of Hemanth alias Dummu, accused in the chainsaw attack on a Class 10 girl student at a government school in Anantapur district, and directed police to explain the subsequent handling of the injured man, people aware of the matter said. India News

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Lisa Gill, which was hearing arguments over a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in connection with the police firing on Hemanth, asked the police department to submit an affidavit explaining the circumstances surrounding the firing and the subsequent developments in the case.

The high court bench also sought details about the medical treatment being provided to the girl student and her present health condition.

The 21-year-old man allegedly entered the school premises carrying a chainsaw and attacked the 15-year-old student at Zilla Parishad High School in Rapthadu around 10.30am on Saturday. Another girl, who tried to intervene, was also injured.

Hemanth, who was arrested by a special police team in the Atmakur forest area of the district on Sunday evening, was shot by the police on Sunday night while allegedly attempting to escape custody, officers said. He was being taken to Rapthadu for a reconstruction of the crime scene when he allegedly tried to flee and hurled stones at the police personnel escorting him.

Videos showing Hemanth being carried to the hospital in a semi-conscious state have since circulated on social media.

Senior advocate Solomon Raju, appearing on behalf of Hemanth, brought to the court’s attention the manner in which the police had opened fire on Hemanth, as well as the actions taken by the police subsequently.

Hemanth’s right leg was amputated on Tuesday at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Anantapur. Additional director of medical education and hospital superintendent Dr D Malleshwari said the amputation, performed following the court’s direction, was carried out above the knee in the early hours following severe complications arising from bullet injuries sustained during an encounter with the police.

Malleshwari said the doctors had decided to amputate the injured leg after blood circulation to the affected portion stopped, resulting in gangrene. They warned that leaving the infected tissue untreated could cause further damage to surrounding tissues and pose a serious threat to the accused’s life.

“Doctors also conducted another surgical procedure on Hemanth’s left leg after blood vessels in that limb were found to have been damaged,” she added.

The PIL was filed by one Gunda Gopikrishna on Monday, seeking an independent investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the police firing and the handling of Hemanth after he sustained bullet injuries.

The petitioner sought a direction from the court to declare the alleged firing of six rounds by police personnel and the subsequent dragging and improper handling of the injured accused while shifting him to a hospital as illegal, arbitrary and violative of the fundamental right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

He sought appropriate legal action against those found responsible for any wrongdoing, stating that an independent investigation was necessary in the interests of justice and the larger public interest.

Hemanth is presently recuperating at Anantapur Government General Hospital.

Meanwhile, state health minister Y Satya Kumar said the health condition of the 15-year-old Class 10 girl, the survivor of the Rapthadu attack, who is undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, is gradually improving.

According to the minister, the girl is now taking liquid food orally and her breathing is stable with minimal oxygen support. “Her blood circulation and urine output are normal. She also responded well when doctors encouraged her to make movements while lying in bed,” he added.