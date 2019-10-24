e-paper
Army helicopter with Northern Army commander on board crash lands in J-K’s Poonch district, no casualties: Officials

News agency Asian News International quoted unnamed sources as saying that all passengers on-board, including Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, were safe.

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Jammu
Army helicopter with Northern Army commander on board crashes in J-K’s Poonch district, no casualties: Officials
Army helicopter with Northern Army commander on board crashes in J-K's Poonch district, no casualties: Officials(PTI (representative image))
         

A helicopter of the Indian Army carrying the chief of the force’s Northern Command Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh and other officers force-landed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch on Thursday, reports said.

The army’s Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) made an emergency landing in Poonch district due to technical reasons, news agency Asian News International said.

ANI quoted unnamed sources as saying that all passengers on-board, including Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, were safe.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 14:43 IST

India News