Army helicopter with Northern Army commander on board crash lands in J-K’s Poonch district, no casualties: Officials

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:53 IST

A helicopter of the Indian Army carrying the chief of the force’s Northern Command Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh and other officers force-landed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch on Thursday, reports said.

The army’s Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) made an emergency landing in Poonch district due to technical reasons, news agency Asian News International said.

ANI quoted unnamed sources as saying that all passengers on-board, including Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, were safe.

More details are awaited.

