Bhutan King dedicates sacred Buddhist stupa to PM Modi, recognises his role in strengthening bilateral ties

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk has dedicated a Buddhist stupa to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crediting his outstanding vision and commitment to friendship between India and Bhutan, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said. Stupa 76 is dedicated to PM Modi for his outstanding vision and commitment to friendship between India and Bhutan. (X/Kiren Rijiju)

In a post on X, Rijiju said Bhutan made a historic achievement by constructing 108 Buddhist Stupas in just six hours on November 1, with the extraordinary participation of over 40,000 volunteers, monks and artisans who started the work after midnight.

"It's a huge honour for India that very sacred stupa 76 is dedicated to Honb'le PM @narendramodi ji for his outstanding vision and commitment to friendship between India and Bhutan," he said.

The Union minister was at the auspicious occasion of Lhabab Duchen and joined the sacred ceremony in Gelephu Mindfulness City, marking the raising and consecration of 108 stupas, accompanied by the blowing of 'Dungchens'.

Rijiju said dedicating a sacred stupa to someone is not an ordinary gesture and is highly meritorious, auspicious, and spiritually significant.

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"In Buddhism, a stupa is not just a monument, it is a physical representation of the Buddha's enlightened mind," he said on Monday.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude to the King of Bhutan for dedicating the Stupa 76 to Modi for his deep understanding & immense role in India's steadfast commitment to the unique, spiritual and enduring friendship between India & Bhutan.

"I'm extremely fortunate to attend the sacred ceremony in Gelephu Mindfulness City, Bhutan, marking the raising and consecration of 108 stupas, accompanied by the blowing of Dungchens on the auspicious occasion of Lhabab Duchen," he said.

Rijiju said he paid respects and offered prayers in the presence of the King of Bhutan, Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay and the people of Bhutan.

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"A deeply meaningful spiritual occasion, reflecting Bhutan's rich Buddhist heritage and the enduring bonds of friendship between our two nations," he said.

He further said he had the honour of having a royal audience with the King of Bhutan in Gelephu.

"Conveyed the warm greetings of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and reaffirmed India's steadfast commitment to our unique and enduring bilateral partnership," he said.

Rijiju also congratulated Bhutan on the historic achievement of constructing 108 Buddhist Stupas in just six hours on November 1, with the extraordinary participation of over 40,000 volunteers, monks and artisans who started the work after midnight.