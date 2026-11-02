Kiren Rijiju slams Congress over 'AI image' of INDIA bloc's Ramlila Maidan rally

In a post on X, Rijiju alleged that the image was AI-generated and mocked the Congress for not getting the details right. “To show a large crowd in Ramlila Maidan, the Congress Party should have at least prepared the AI-generated photo properly,” he said.

The Opposition had organised the rally to protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and alleged electoral irregularities.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday targeted the Congress over a purported AI-generated image of a crowd at the INDIA bloc rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

Why did the BJP criticise the crowd image from the Ramlila Maidan rally?

Why did the BJP criticise the crowd image from the Ramlila Maidan rally?

"Even the fake AI photo to show that Ramlila ground was full is not done properly by the fake narrative team of Congress Party!" he added, sharing the image in his post.

The image Rijiju used to target the Congress had earlier been shared by former MP and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Jagdish Thakor on his X handle.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the image.

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BJP on INDIA bloc's Ramlila Maidan rally BJP MP Sambit Patra on Sunday said Congress leaders had claimed that 10 lakh people would participate in the rally against the CEC.

"You can see in the background that 40 percent of the Ramlila Maidan, 40% of the space, was vacant. Rahul Gandhi and his team claimed that 10 lakh people would attend. Out of 28,000 chairs, around 5,000–7,000 were empty at 3:30–4 PM. This is the reality behind Congress's claim of 10 lakh attendees," he said.

BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan too on Monday termed the INDIA bloc's rally as a "flop show".

Kesavan told news agency ANI, "The INDIA bloc's rally yesterday turned out to be an embarrassing fiasco and flop show, and it went viral for all the wrong reasons. First, how there was a massive number of empty chairs, and second, how people started to leave once Rahul Gandhi started to speak."

"It very clearly proved that Rahul Gandhi is like a worthless bounced check drawn on a failed, bankrupt bank called the INDIA bloc, which has been repeatedly rejected by our nation. This mega flop rally of the INDIA bloc now very clearly shows Rahul Gandhi, his ecosystem, and their anarchic agenda to disrupt national unity," he added.

Opposition's rally in Delhi Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Misra-Mona told ANI on Monday that the turnout at the Opposition's rally was "historic".

"History was made yesterday at Ramlila Maidan. It was a historic turnout, not just a crowd, but a massive surge of people marking the beginning of a true mass movement. The enthusiasm displayed by party workers from Uttar Pradesh, citizens, and members of civil society was truly unparalleled... Even those who had not been active in Congress politics for a long time came forward, joining hands with great enthusiasm to strengthen Rahul Gandhi."

Earlier on Sunday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had also shared videos from the rally site showing a large turnout. He thanked supporters for turning up in “such record numbers” to attend the INDIA bloc protest.

“Thank you for turning out in such record numbers to raise your voice against Vote Chori. This groundswell ensures democracy will prevail, truth will prevail. INDIA will prevail!” Gandhi posted on X.

Speaking at the rally on Sunday, the Congress leader said, “I am telling every citizen and every youth of India: Gyanesh Kumar will be removed from the post of Chief Election Commissioner. Gyanesh Kumar will go to jail.”

(with inputs from agencies)