Bihar assembly election: Not under district jurisdiction, Purnia DM on ‘denying’ permission to Rahul Gandhi’s helicopter

india

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 10:27 IST

A day after the Congress accused the Bihar government of not giving permission for Rahul Gandhi’s helicopter to land in Purnia, the Purnia district magistrate (DM) on Friday issued a clarification, saying that since Purnia Air Force station is not under the district administration’s jurisdiction, neither was any permission required from the administration, nor was any application submitted to it.

(Click here for full Bihar assembly election 2020 coverage)

“Transit program for Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Purnia was scheduled on October 23 at Purnia Air Force station. Preparations started as per security protocol and ASL meeting was done. On 22nd, we were informed about a revised program which didn’t include Purnia as transit,” Purnia DM Rahul Kumar said.

(Read: Rahul Gandhi to kick-start campaign from Nawada, Bhagalpur today)

“Purnia Air Force doesn’t come under the jurisdiction of district administration. Permission for landing was neither required from administration nor any application was submitted for the same, hence no question of denying,” said Kumar.

Purnea Airforce Statio doesn’t come under jurisdiction of district administration. Permission for landing was neither required from administration nor any application was submitted for the same, hence no question of denying: Rahul Kumar, District Magistrate, Purnea. (2/2) #Bihar — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to begin campaigning for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls on Friday with rallies in Nawada and Bhagalpur. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, of which the Congress is a part, is expected to be with Gandhi.

After addressing his second rally, in Bhagalpur, the former Congress president was scheduled to return to Delhi via Purnia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also begin campaigning for the polls today with three back-to-back rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and, like Gandhi, in Bhagalpur.

(Read: PM Modi to begin election campaign from Sasaram; to present NDA’s development agenda)

Bihar will vote in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes will be done on November 10.