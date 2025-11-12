Bihar election exit poll 2025: Which pollsters will release projections today?

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is predicted to win the Bihar assembly elections, according to exit polls released by People's Pulse, People's Insight, Matrize, and P-Marq on Tuesday evening, soon after the conclusion of the final phase of polling in the state. However, some exit polls are yet to be released. Exit poll bihar 2025: Several pollsters, including Matrize, P-Marq and Dainik Bhaskar, predicted at least 140 seats for the NDA.(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The second and final phase of polling in Bihar recorded a historic voter turnout of 68.76 per cent, the highest in the state’s electoral history. It broke the record set during the first phase, when 65.08 per cent of votes had been cast, which was previously considered the highest voter turnout.

Several pollsters, including Matrize, P-Marq and Dainik Bhaskar, predicted at least 140 seats for the NDA, while others, such as Peoples Pulse, People's Insight, JVC and Polstrat, showed a clear majority for the BJP-JD(U) alliance. However, a few exit polls are still awaited.

Which exit polls are yet to be released? When will they be announced?

While most projections were released from 6:30 pm onwards on Tuesday evening, Axis My India, C-Voter and Today's Chanakya did not share their predictions. These are expected to be released on Wednesday (November 12).

Axis My India

In a post on X, Axis My India said that the exit poll for the Bihar elections will be released on November 12 from 5:30 pm onwards.

“The wait is almost over! Axis My India exit poll for Bihar elections will be released tomorrow on 12th November 2025 from 5:30 pm onwards!” it said.

Today's Chanakya

Today's Chanakya has also said that its exit poll will be released on Wednesday.

“We will release our analysis on Bihar Assembly Elections tomorrow 12 Nov 2025, which kindly be noted,” it posted on X.

C-Voter

Although not confirmed officially, the C-Voter poll predictions are also expected to be released on Wednesday.

What did the other exit polls say?

Dainik Bhaskar projected 145-160 seats for the NDA, 73-91 for the Mahagathbandhan and 0-3 for the Jan Suraaj. The Matrize Exit Poll forecast the NDA likely winning 147-167 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 70-90, and the Jan Suraaj between 0-2 seats.

The People's Pulse gave 133-159 seats to the NDA, 75-101 to the Mahagathbandhan and 0-5 to Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraaj party.

Exit poll projections are made by election survey agencies based on surveys of sample groups spread across constituencies in the state. The agencies interview voters as they leave polling stations after casting their votes.

However, exit polls do not always replicate the actual election results, and several instances in the past have proved them wrong.