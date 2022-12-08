BJP 1 - 1 Cong (and AAP a 'national party') after final polls of 2022: Top 10

The Congress flipped Himachal Pradesh and the Bharatiya Janata Party retained Gujarat (and the Aam Aadmi Party declared itself a 'national' outfit) on a frantic Thursday in which votes for two Assembly elections and seven bypolls - one Lok Sabha and six state - were counted. Full Coverage | 2022 Assembly elections

1. Speaking as the day wound down, prime minister Narendra Modi said he was 'overcome with a lot of emotions' after the BJP claimed a landslide win in his home state. "Thank you... am overcome with a lot of emotions (on) seeing the phenomenal election results. People blessed politics of development... they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace..."

2. The BJP has claimed a seventh consecutive term in Gujarat - an eventuality predicted by exit polls. At 6 pm the party had won 142 of the state's 182 seats and was ahead in 14 others. The margin of victory is emphatic enough to put its own record - of 149 seats in 1985 - under threat. The Congress had just 16 wins and one lead at the same time.

3. As the trend became clear and there was no way back for the Congress, the BJP's Gujarat unit boss, CR Patil, claimed victory for his side and said Bhupendra Patel would return as chief minister for a second term. Patel will be sworn in at 2 pm on Monday he said. The Congress, meanwhile, claimed they were affected by the AAP and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM; state boss Jagdish Thakor said these two had cut into the Congress' vote share.

4. The Congress, routed in Gujarat, fought back to oust the BJP from Himachal Pradesh - a state that traditionally votes out incumbent governments. Rahul Gandhi thanked the people for their mandate and promised them that pre-poll promises would be met. He also thanked the state's party leaders and workers.

5. At 6 pm the Congress had won 40 of the seat's 68 seats. The BJP had 23 wins and two leads, while the three remaining seats were won by independents. The halfway mark here is 35, meaning the Congress cannot be beaten.

6. Outgoing chief minister Jai Ram Thakur then addressed a press conference in which he conceded defeat but also seemed to fire a warning shot at the Congress. "Their MLAs have been elected. Now it is their job to protect them... to protect the majority..." - ominous words given opposition parties' allegations that the BJP bribes MPs and MLAs.

7. Arvind Kejriwal's AAP - which on Wednesday scored a big win in the Delhi civic polls, bringing the BJP's 15-year reign to a halt - failed to open its account in Himachal Pradesh but produced an impressive show in Gujarat, where it claimed four seats on its Assembly election debut. A jubilant Kejriwal later tweeted to claim the AAP's status as a 'national' party.

8. Over in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party cantered to victory in a bypoll for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat that was left vacant after party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's death in October. Dimple Yadav - Mulayam's daughter-in-law and party boss Akhilesh Yadav's wife - was the candidate and she secured over 6.17 lakh votes to keep the seat in the family.

9. Bypolls were also held for six Assembly seats - one each in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Odisha, and two in Uttar Pradesh. In Bihar the BJP claimed the Kurhani seat. The ruling Biju Janata Dal won the Padampur seat in Odisha and the Congress claimed Rajasthan's Sardarshahar and Chhattisgarh's Bhanupratappur seats. UP's two seats went to the BJP and Rashtriya Lok Dal.

10. The BJP's bypoll win in Bihar triggered a jab from ex deputy chief minister Sushil Modi. The BJP - still smarting at the dramatic manner in which chief minister Nitish Kumar broke ties with them and joined hands with rivals Rashtriya Janata Dal earlier this year - demanded the Janata Dal (United) boss resign. "Your vote is no longer yours, it has been given to BJP."

