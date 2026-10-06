BJP BLA faces search warrant over Form 7

The case began with a September 21 representation by Srinivas to election officials, seeking action on 7,561 voter entries in the Ballari City Assembly constituency. He said the voters had shifted residence, were registered elsewhere or were absent.

Srinivas, the BJP’s BLA 1 and Opposition leader of the Ballari City Corporation, is accused in an FIR filed after Congress BLA 1 Goutham S approached the police. Investigators plan to examine records and other material relating to the preparation and submission of the Form 7 applications at Srinivas’s office on Talur Road, the officer said.

A court in Ballari has authorised police to search the office of BJP booth level agent T Srinivas Mothkur over a list of 7,561 voters whose names he sought to have reverified during Karnataka’s electoral roll revision, according to an officer familiar with the investigation.

According to offiicals, election officials rejected the request, saying the claims were not backed by documents or other evidence. Srinivas returned the next day and sought to submit Form 7 objections against the same voters, saying he was ready to proceed against the entries in the draft electoral roll. That request was also rejected because the voters’ registration status could not be established merely on the basis of the complaint.

In his September 21 letter to the Ballari City Corporation, Srinivas said he had tried to submit the Form 7 applications through the concerned Booth Level Officers, but many had refused to accept them. A few BLOs had accepted the applications, he said, while he took the remaining ones directly to the Electoral Registration Officer.

The ERO told him that BLAs could submit applications in bulk, but only 10 applications could be given to a BLO at a time or in a day. Where a BLA submitted more than 30 applications during the claims and objections period, the ERO or Assistant ERO had to personally cross verify them.

The BLA was also required to submit a list of the applications and a declaration that the information had been personally verified and was correct, the ERO said.

Goutham later complained to the police that Srinivas had submitted Form 7 applications against the 7,561 voters and that election officials at some polling stations had reverified names on the basis of his objections.

The complaint alleged that about 98.08% of the voters targeted for deletion belonged to minority communities. The allegation is contained in the complaint and will be examined during the investigation.

The October 1 FIR, registered at Brucepet police station, names Srinivas along with Ballari City Corporation Assistant Commissioner Nandish, BLO Sumalatha and case worker Sharanabasava. Other election personnel have also been named. The case was registered under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, concerning statements conducing to public mischief.

The Ballari case is the sixth FIR registered in Karnataka over alleged misuse of Form 7 during the Special Intensive Revision. Three of the earlier five cases, including two in Belagavi and one in Mysuru, named BJP members as accused.

Home Minister Priyank Kharge said those who knowingly submit false information through Form 7 would face legal action. “If you misuse Form 7, if you possess pre printed Form 7s in bulk, if you declare people who are alive as dead, and people who are residing in a particular place as non residents, then you will have to face the consequences,” Kharge said.

He also questioned how political functionaries were obtaining large numbers of forms containing voter information. “How are these pre printed forms being generated? Who is giving them to you? How are you getting the data?” he asked.

“You cannot violate the Constitution, you cannot violate electoral laws and expect that there will be no consequences,” Kharge said.

The BJP has opposed the case against Srinivas and called for a protest in Ballari on Monday. The party has also warned of a statewide agitation if police continue registering cases against its workers over Form 7 applications.

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa said: “No legal action should be taken against our workers under any circumstances. They should not be arrested, harassed or assaulted. If this continues, we will launch a statewide agitation.”

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said: “Submitting Form 7 is not a crime. It is the Election Commission, not the police station, that has to determine the truth and validity of a voter.”