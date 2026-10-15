BJP, Congress workers spar over who got Bengaluru-Ernakulam train to stop in Kerala town
The Railways introduced an experimental stoppage for the daily train at Ottappalam from October 15, according to a South Western Railway press release.
BJP and Congress workers were involved in a minor clash at Ottappalam railway station in Kerala on Thursday, as both parties claimed credit for getting a stoppage for the Bengaluru-Ernakulam Intercity Express. Police intervened after the argument delayed the train’s departure, officials said.
The Railways introduced an experimental stoppage for the daily train at Ottappalam from October 15, according to a South Western Railway press release dated September 22, PTI reported.
A large number of workers from both parties gathered at the station to welcome the train during its first stop. However, the event turned tense as the two groups raised slogans in support of their respective leaders and waved party flags while claiming credit for the decision.
Train timings at Ottappalam
Under the experimental arrangement, Train No. 16377, running from KSR Bengaluru to Ernakulam, will arrive at Ottappalam at 2.30 pm and depart at 2.31 pm. Train No. 16378, travelling from Ernakulam to KSR Bengaluru, will arrive at 10.59 am and leave at 11 am.
The stoppage is part of the Southern Railway’s latest operational changes announced in a press release issued on September 22.
BJP-Congress scuffle
BJP workers said the stoppage was granted following a request by party state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Congress workers, meanwhile, credited Palakkad MP V K Sreekandan with securing the facility.
Leaders from both parties, including Sreekandan, also entered the locomotive cabin to greet the loco pilots, officials said.
The confrontation affected the train’s departure, prompting police to step in and move the two groups away from the platform before the train left.
Addressing the gathering later, Sreekandan said he had repeatedly raised the demand during meetings with Union ministers and railway officials. He also alleged that the BJP had failed to secure the stoppage despite being in power at the Centre for the past 12 years.
Both parties had put up flex boards near the railway station claiming credit for the new stoppage.
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