BJP on offensive as Dhankhar video triggers new govt vs Opposition tussle: 10 points

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday evening launched a counterattack on a united Opposition over a Trinamool MP's mimicry of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, saying it should apologise in the Parliament for the act. The BJP offensive came amid the Opposition's unrelenting protests demanding a statement by union home minister Amit Shah in the Parliament over the Lok Sabha security breach. 141 MPs have been suspended from both the Houses for showing placards and “unruly behaviour”.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar looks on as Union Minister Pralhad Joshi speaks in the House during the Winter session of Parliament.(PTI)