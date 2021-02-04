BJP shattered India’s global image: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that India’s international image has taken a “massive hit” and the country’s biggest strength, its soft power, has “been shattered” by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) because of the manner in which the government has “crushed basic rights of farmers” in the course of the ongoing farmers’ agitation.
In response, the BJP accused Gandhi of instigating farmers and using the agrarian stir for his political gains. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said Gandhi was using the farmers’ cause to stoke fear in the country.
Gandhi said, “Today, Delhi is surrounded by our farmers. They are the people who give us sustenance... the people who work for us. Why is Delhi being converted into a fortress? Why are we threatening our farmers, beating our farmers, killing our farmers?” He also said that the country is “lacking leadership”.
Demanding a restart to the talks with farmers, Gandhi said: “PM (Narendra Modi) is saying that the offer is still on the table to postpone these laws... what does that mean? Either you believe that you need to get rid of the laws or you don’t.”
In counter, the BJP said the Congress leader was inciting people. “He (Gandhi) is trying to incite people. This is a farmers’ agitation and they are saying they are not associated with any political party, and that this is not a political movement, so why are you speaking on their behalf?” BJP’s Patra said.
The Congress leader, however, refused to comment on international celebrities, including international pop star Rihanna, extending support to the farmers’ protest, saying “this is our internal matter”.
“They (the government) have messed up the economy, they have messed up the harmony, they have messed up the defence and they want to keep distracting India with non-events. I am saying that the country is in a dangerous position,” Gandhi said.
