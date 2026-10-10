‘Pathological liar’, ‘crossed all boundaries’: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi after meeting with President Murmu
Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders had met President Murmu on Friday over allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)
The Bharatiya Janata Party slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his “vote chori” claims after the Opposition's meeting with President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, calling him “a pathological liar” and saying he had “crossed all boundaries.”
Gandhi and other opposition leaders had met President Murmu over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). After the meeting, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha claimed that he was "shocked" that the President “didn't deny” the INDIA bloc's allegations.
Also Read | Rahul Gandhi-led INDIA bloc MPs meet President Murmu, present 4-point memo seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation
Deep Dive
“I just sat in quite an unbelievable meeting with the President of India. We presented our memorandum to her outlining PM Modi and HM Amit Shah’s gross subversion of India’s electoral system and seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. I was shocked that the President did not deny Vote Chori,” Gandhi had earlier claimed in a post on X.
आज महामहिम राष्ट्रपति महोदया ने INDI गठबंधन के नेताओं को मिलने का समय दिया था। राहुल गांधी और उनके नेतृत्व में INDI गठबंधन के नेता पिछले कई दिनों से अनर्गल आरोप और निराधार प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। महामहिम राष्ट्रपति महोदया के बारे में यह कहना कि उन्होंने राहुल गांधी के आरोपों को स्वीकार कर लिया है, विचित्र है और इसमें सच से अधिक सियासत की गंध आती है। राहुल गांधी लगातार देश की संवैधानिक संस्थाओं को अपनी राजनीति का शिकार बनाने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। आज ऐसा प्रतीत होता है कि उन्होंने सारी सीमाएँ पार कर दी हैं। जब उन्होंने देश के सर्वोच्च राजनीतिक संस्था राष्ट्रपति, राष्ट्रपति कोई व्यक्ति नहीं बल्कि देश की सर्वोच्च राजनीतिक संस्था है उनसे मुलाक़ात को भी अपनी राजनीति एक उपकरण बनाने के प्रयास किया। वास्तव में मुलाकात के दौरान क्या बात हुई, यह तो वहाँ मौजूद व्यक्ति ही बता सकता है। लेकिन जिस समय राहुल गांधी यह बयान दे रहे थे, उनके साथ खड़े नेताओं की भाव-भंगिमाएँ और चेहरे के भाव स्पष्ट संकेत दे रहे थे कि कही जा रही बातों का संभवतः सच्चाई से कोई सरोकार नहीं था। इससे पूर्व भी राहुल गांधी सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के वक्तव्य तो अपने हिसाब से तोड़ मरोड़ कर चौकीदार चोर है का प्रमाण बता कर माफ़ी माँग चुके हैं। अतः सर्वोच्च न्यायालय, चुनाव आयोग और अब राष्ट्रपति जैसे पद को भी अपनी राजनीति का शिकार बना रहे हैं। पूरा वीडियो देखें: https://t.co/XQpMMRsMax…— Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi (@SudhanshuTrived) October 9, 2026
Turned President's meet 'into tool for politics’
BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, in a video posted to his official X handle, accused Gandhi of “continuously attempting to make the country's constitutional institutions victims of his politics.” The BJP leader said that any suggestions of the President having “accepted” the Opposition's allegations were “bizarre and reeks more of politics than truth.”
“Rahul Gandhi and the leaders of the INDI alliance under his leadership have been making baseless allegations and engaging in unfounded demonstrations for the past several days,” Trivedi said. He further alleged that Gandhi had “crossed all boundaries”.
VIDEO | BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan on Rahul Gandhi's comments about meeting with the President of India, says, "Rahul Gandhi in the most shocking manner has now brazenly attempted to politicise the high office of the President of India with his wrongful and false attributions. Rahul Gandhi's reckless and dishonourable actions are most condemnable. Rahul Gandhi is a pathological liar who maliciously misrepresents facts to distort and twist the truth." #RahulGandhi (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 10, 2026
“…He tried to turn even a meeting with the President—the highest political institution of the country, for the President is not merely an individual but the nation's supreme political institution—into a tool for his politics,” the BJP spokesperson said.
Also Read | Inside Opposition’s 4-point memorandum to President Murmu: What Rahul Gandhi, Kharge demanded
Trivedi said that what unfolded during the meeting could only be revealed by those present there. However, he added, “The expressions and facial gestures of the leaders standing with him (Gandhi) clearly indicated that the words being spoken likely had no connection to the truth.” The BJP spokesperson also accused Gandhi of “previously twisting and distorting statements” from the Supreme Court “to suit his narrative.” “He is now making even positions like the Supreme Court, the Election Commission, and the President victims of his politics,” Trivedi said.
Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan called Gandhi “a pathological liar”, claiming he had “maliciously misrepresented facts to distort and twist the truth.” “Rahul Gandhi in the most shocking manner has now brazenly attempted to politicise the high office of the President of India with his wrongful and false attributions. Rahul Gandhi's reckless and dishonourable actions are most condemnable,” Kesavan added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArya Mishra
Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers.Read More