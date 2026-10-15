BJP upbeat about state polls, says Opposition’s ‘vote-theft’ campaign won’t affect prospects

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident that ongoing protests by the Opposition against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the special intensive revision (SIR) will not hurt its prospects in next year’s assembly elections, leaders aware of the details said on Wednesday, adding that the party will launch a nationwide campaign to create awareness. BJP supporters hold party flags (ANI/File photo)

Elections are scheduled in five states – Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur – early next year. The BJP is in power in four of these states and is also aiming for a good showing in Punjab. Later in the year, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will also go to the polls.

“There is no resonance of the issues raised by the Opposition in these states… it will have no impact on the elections,” a senior party leader said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The leader cited the example of Bihar where Congress’s campaign focused on vote theft but the National Democratic Alliance emerged victorious.

The leader quoted above said the Opposition was creating fear about the electoral processes, including SIR, which was being conducted as per established rules. The leader said the processes followed by ECI were in no way in contradiction with the law, but added that the Opposition chose to create fear and confusion.

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BJP plans nationwide campaign on SIR The BJP will soon begin a campaign across states on SIR, addressing questions on why it was necessary and how it was being carried out, the leader added.

The Opposition – which is demanding the removal of the CEC – alleges that ECI has been acting on the directions of the ruling party; but the BJP has accused them of using the poll panel to deflect attention from their own shortcomings.

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Amit Shah criticises Rahul Gandhi On Tuesday, Union home minister Amit Shah said the BJP will return to power for the fourth time in 2029 and attacked Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

“Rahul Gandhi should engage in self-reflection by learning from the election results. Instead of questioning the election process with every defeat, the Congress should reflect on its acceptability among the people. The trust of the people is earned not through mere allegations and propaganda, but through public outreach and public service,” he said.

The BJP also slammed the Opposition and the Cockroach Janta Party for alleging that the government was clamping down on peaceful protests by not giving permission for demonstration.

The leader quoted above said the government will ensure the protection of people and property, and that additional forces deployed in Delhi will be maintained till order is restored.

Earlier, a government official said the CJP was not given permission to protest this time, since their demonstration on July 20 had turned violent, breaking the condition for peaceful stirs.