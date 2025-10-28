‘BJP will not make Nitish Kumar the CM’: Tejashwi Yadav as Mahagathbandhan releases manifesto

Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday claimed that the BJP will not make Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister after the Assembly elections. Further, Tejashwi alleged that the central forces have been deployed in large numbers for the Bihar elections to "steal votes" through slow polling in booths with the Mahagathbandhan's stronghold. (ANI)

As Mahagathbandhan released its manifesto titled 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran,' Tejashwi Yadav took a jibe at the NDA for not declaring its Chief Ministerial face, calling CM Nitish Kumar a "puppet" in the alliance.

Addressing the press conference in Patna, he said, "Nitish Kumar is like a puppet in NDA. The BJP is just using the face of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already confirmed that Nitish Kumar will not become the CM of Bihar. He said that the MLAs will decide the CM for Bihar. BJP will not make Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister after the elections."

"The INDIA alliance has declared me as the CM face, but the NDA has not done even a single press conference to declare who will be the CM face of the NDA," he added.

Further, Tejashwi alleged that the central forces have been deployed in large numbers for the Bihar elections to "steal votes" through slow polling in booths with the Mahagathbandhan's stronghold.

He said, "We have seen that, for the first time in Bihar, 1,500 companies of central forces are being deployed. We also know what instructions were given two or three days ago. I would like to humbly say to all those officers who have taken an oath to the Constitution: do not carry out anyone's wrongful orders, do not act dictatorially, do not be dishonest, and do not steal votes. We came to know that instructions have been given for slow polling in the booths where Mahagathbandhan has a stronghold."

Urging central forces officers to work "without bias," he claimed that the people of Bihar want a "change of power."

"This time, the people of Bihar, all of us in the Mahagathbandhan, are vigilant. The people will not allow their policy of deceit and dictatorship to succeed. They will protect their votes and will not tolerate dishonesty. Therefore, we humbly request all officers to work honestly and without bias. The people of Bihar are desperate and eager for a change of power. They have been waiting for this opportunity. Now, on the 6th and the 11th (November), they will have that chance and this time, the people of Bihar will not miss it," the RJD leader said.

Expressing confidence in Mahagathbandhan's victory, he said, "Not only do we have to form the government in Bihar, we also have to make a new Bihar. The Mahagathbandhan alliance has released the Sankalp Patra for Bihar. If you listen to the speeches of NDA leaders, there is just negativity. No one is speaking about how to take Bihar forward."

The alliance released its manifesto promising to pass a law within 20 days of forming government to provide government jobs to one member of every family in the state.

Addressing the reporters in Patna, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief and Mahagathbandhan's Deputy CM face, Mukesh Sahani said, "Today we have launched the Sankalp Patra for a new Bihar. For the next 30-35 years, we will work for the service of the people of Bihar. We will fulfil all the public's aspirations. We will complete all the promises made to the public. The public of the state is standing in support of the Mahagathbandhan, and we are forming the government in Bihar. On the other hand, the NDA has no 'Sankalp'."

According to the manifesto, under the 'Mai-Behin Maan Yojana', women will receive financial assistance of ₹2,500 per month from December 1 for the next five years.

The Opposition's alliance promised to implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). OPS has been on the Congress agenda since the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government in Himachal Pradesh restored it soon after assuming office. Congress had also included it in its manifesto for the Haryana Assembly polls.

Mahagathbandhan has promised to put the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on hold, and to make the management of Waqf properties "welfare-oriented and transparent".

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by Parliament earlier this year after a detailed debate, with several opposition parties opposing it. The President gave assent to the Bill on April 5.

In the run-up to the 2025 elections, Bihar is witnessing the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state. The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.