Breaking: UK to ban Russian diamonds at G7 in fresh round of sanctions

Updated on May 19, 2023 06:17 AM IST

Breaking news today May 19, 2023:

ByHT News Desk
  • May 19, 2023 06:17 AM IST

    TikTok content creators file lawsuit against Montana over first-in-nation law banning app

    Five TikTok content creators have filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn Montana's first-in-the-nation ban on the video sharing app, arguing the law is an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights, reported AP. 

  • May 19, 2023 05:38 AM IST

    UK to ban Russian diamonds at G7 in fresh round of sanctions

    Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plans to announce a ban on Russian diamonds and imports of metals from Russia including copper, aluminium and nickel in support for Ukraine, his government said in a statement.

    Britain is also targeting an additional 86 people and companies from Russian President Vladimir Putin's military industrial complex, in addition those involved in energy, metals and shipping industries. (Reuters)

DK Shivakumar on why he agreed to be deputy CM: ‘Rahul Gandhi called me’

Published on May 19, 2023 06:15 AM IST

DK Shivakumar agreed to the role of a deputy CM and Siddaramaiah nodded to having only one deputy CM after several rounds of negotiation.

Rahulji called me and said you all have to work together, DK Shivakumar said on Thursday. (PTI)
ByPoulomi Ghosh

G20 meet will help shape future climate talks: Experts

Updated on May 19, 2023 05:05 AM IST

G20 summit will play a crucial role for future climate discussions and help shore up action required from both developed and developing countries, experts said.

From left: Ambassador of the delegation of EU to India Ugo Astuto; director general at the Centre for Science and Environment Sunita Narain; CEO of CEEW Dr Arunabha Ghosh; and CEO of ReNew Sumant Sinha, at the HT G20 Agenda in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)
ByJasjeev Gandhiok, Soumya Pillai, New Delhi

Factors that caused, resolved the tussle for Karnataka CM post

Updated on May 19, 2023 05:59 AM IST

Siddaramaiah’s elevation was a done deal for anyone who read right the sociopolitical import of the May 13 poll outcome in Karnataka.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge (centre) with senior party leaders Siddaramaiah (R) and DK Shivakumar in New Delhi. (PTI)
By Vinod Sharma, New Delhi

Secret power-sharing deal, 2024 polls helped Congress break Karnataka impasse

Updated on May 19, 2023 06:23 AM IST

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge met with each of the claimants – Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar – five times.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge (centre) with senior party leaders Siddaramaiah (R) and DK Shivakumar in New Delhi. (PTI)
BySunetra Choudhury, Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi

Top court upholds validity of TN govt’s law permitting Jallikattu

Updated on May 19, 2023 12:49 AM IST

The bench said Jallikattu is a type of bovine sport and “we are satisfied on the basis of materials disclosed before us, that it is going on in the state of Tamil Nadu for at least last few centuries”

A file photo of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rattan Lal Kataria (ANI)
ByAbraham Thomas

Come back to Congress: Revanth calls upon leaders who joined BJP

Updated on May 19, 2023 12:47 AM IST

A Revanth Reddy said these leaders had joined the BJP not because they had any faith in the saffron ideology, but due to their own reasons

Telangana PCC chief appealed to leaders who defected to the BJP to join the Congress, if they were keen on building up a strong force to defeat the BRS led by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (ANI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

‘Huge success’: DMK, AIADMK hail order; credit battle ensues

Updated on May 19, 2023 12:46 AM IST

Political parties and sections of people in the state have contended that Jallikattu is part of Tamil Nadu’s tradition and culture and it should continue

Following massive protests in 2017 against the Supreme Court ban on Jallikattu, the Tamil Nadu government enacted a law to override the ban. (AFP)
ByDivya Chandrababu

4 more held in T’gana paper leak case: Cops

Updated on May 19, 2023 12:45 AM IST

With the latest arrests, the total number of people arrested in the Telangana Public Service Commission question paper leak case has touched 35

The Hyderabad police’s special investigation team is probing the Telangana Public Service Commission question paper leak case. (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

DK Shivakumar: The master strategist behind Congress’s revival

Updated on May 19, 2023 04:03 AM IST

For five days, DK Shivakumar held his ground, refusing to back down.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar. (PTI)
ByPriyanka Rudrappa, Bengaluru

Siddaramaiah: An old-world socialist who reshaped political contours

Updated on May 19, 2023 06:21 AM IST

The term Ahinda may have been coined by the late Devaraj Urs, K'taka’s first chief minister, in the 1970s, but Siddaramaiah has given his own spin to the term.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah arrives for a meeting in New Delhi. (PTI)
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru

Modi flags off Odisha’s first Vande Bharat Express train

Updated on May 19, 2023 12:38 AM IST

The Vande Bharat Express is a symbol of modern and aspirational India and the country’s progress can be seen whenever it runs from one place to another, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday

Odisha’s first Vande Bharat Express train during its trial run between Howrah and Puri arrives at Bhubaneswar railway station. (ANI)
ByDebabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar

Number Theory: Clues for 2024 from state elections held since 2019

Updated on May 19, 2023 05:05 AM IST

An extrapolation of state election results between 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections would give the BJP just 222 of the 489 PCs which went to polls.

Number Theory: Clues for 2024 from state elections held since 2019(PTI)
ByAbhishek Jha

PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28

Updated on May 19, 2023 12:33 AM IST

PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new building in 2020, but construction was delayed due to the second wave of Covid-19

The new Parliament building offers spacious seats, latest facilities and tablets on each desk. (HT)
BySaubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi

SC upholds Jallikattu, two other animal sports as legal

Updated on May 19, 2023 12:32 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the validity of laws passed by Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka to allow the bull-taming sport Jallikattu, bullock-cart races and buffalo racing sport Kambala in their respective regions, saying they are “valid legislations”

HT Image
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi

Law of land must be followed: SC to Nagaland on 33% women quota

Updated on May 19, 2023 02:10 AM IST

After the Court order of March 14 directing reservation for women in urban local bodies, the state government cancelled the election to the 36 town councils.

The Nagaland assembly in September 2012 resolved not to implement the 33% reservation for women under Part 1X-A of the Constitution in the state. (REUTERS)
ByAbraham Thomas
