Breaking: UK to ban Russian diamonds at G7 in fresh round of sanctions

May 19, 2023 06:17 AM IST
TikTok content creators file lawsuit against Montana over first-in-nation law banning app
Five TikTok content creators have filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn Montana's first-in-the-nation ban on the video sharing app, arguing the law is an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights, reported AP.
May 19, 2023 05:38 AM IST
UK to ban Russian diamonds at G7 in fresh round of sanctions
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plans to announce a ban on Russian diamonds and imports of metals from Russia including copper, aluminium and nickel in support for Ukraine, his government said in a statement.
Britain is also targeting an additional 86 people and companies from Russian President Vladimir Putin's military industrial complex, in addition those involved in energy, metals and shipping industries. (Reuters)