LIVE: Boris Johnson rules himself out of Tory leadership race

Boris Johnson rules himself out of Tory leadership race
Updated on Oct 24, 2022 06:44 AM IST
Breaking news October 24, 2022
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 24, 2022 06:44 AM IST
Boris Johnson rules himself out of Tory leadership race
Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled himself out of the Conservative party leadership race - leaving Indian-origin Rishi Sunak to be the frontrunner.
Focus on schemes, public spending part of plan to combat headwinds
Updated on Oct 24, 2022 06:35 AM IST
The central government is watching every global development and responding appropriately so that the economy continues to grow without stoking inflation, people aware of the development said.
Residents of areas in Chennai prone to flooding prep to move out ahead of monsoon
Published on Oct 24, 2022 12:32 AM IST
After the devastating December 2015 floods, people got their homes in low lying areas raised in Chennai. Despite that, they are now looking to move within the city and come back to their homes after the rains settle by mid-December.
Accused in fake platelets case to be charged under Gangsters Act: UP police
Updated on Oct 24, 2022 05:02 AM IST
Police have decided to slap stringent Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986 against 10 people arrested for allegedly selling fake blood platelets to attendants of dengue patients in Prayagraj city.
Cyclone Sitrang may make landfall in Bangladesh: IMD
Updated on Oct 24, 2022 05:10 AM IST
“Sitrang will be a severe cyclonic storm briefly during landfall for a few hours. It will then gradually dissipate,” said Ananda Kumar Das, in-charge of the weather office’s cyclone monitoring division.
BJP, RSS spreading hate in country: Rahul in Telangana
Published on Oct 24, 2022 12:28 AM IST
Alleging that the BJP and RSS are spreading hatred in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the Bharat Jodo Yatra aims to promote harmony and brotherhood
More Union ministers likely to visit TN as BJP aims to get foothold for LS polls
Updated on Oct 24, 2022 06:08 AM IST
“Our alliance with the AIADMK is good, there is no problem. But there is nothing wrong in us being ambitious for our party’s growth,” said a BJP state minister, not wishing to be named. “We are certainly more visible now than we have been before.”
LDF announces protests as tussle between Kerala govt, governor escalates
Published on Oct 24, 2022 12:26 AM IST
The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala announced a series of protests against governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Sunday, accusing him of “trying to implement Sangh Parivar agenda” in state universities
Man quizzed by NIA in 2019 dies in cylinder blast
Updated on Oct 24, 2022 06:18 AM IST
The explosion at a communally sensitive area in Ukkadam prompted state’s top police officers, including director general of police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu, additional DGP (law and order) Thamarai Kannan and forensic officials, rush to the spot.
Reviewing share of women in the labour workforce
Updated on Oct 24, 2022 06:26 AM IST
On this week’s episode of “Grand Tamasha”, a podcast co-produced by Hindustan Times and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, she tells host Milan Vaishnav that she quit television journalism in the prime of her career to do something radically different.
Isro launches 36 satellites in 1st commercial mission
Published on Oct 24, 2022 12:21 AM IST
The launch of the LVM-3 — with its largest ever payload of 5,796 kg — at 12.07am on Sunday also marked India’s entry into the global commercial launch service market.
HC rejects default bail plea of Gauri Lankesh murder accused
Published on Oct 24, 2022 12:21 AM IST
The accused’s contention was that since it was a murder case, a charge sheet had to be filed within 90 days of his arrest
Delayed rescue of elephant in Assam sparks debate of state’s preparedness
Updated on Oct 24, 2022 06:00 AM IST
On October 8, a day prior to the train hitting the herd of elephants, a rhino trying to cross the NH 715 that runs along the Kaziranga National Park, was hit by a speeding truck at Haldhibari. The animal managed to get up and walk away.
Six arrested for assaulting two men in Dakshina Kannada: Police
Published on Oct 24, 2022 12:17 AM IST
The Dakshina Kannada police have arrested six people in connection with assault on two men in Kadaba Taluk on Friday, an official familiar with the incident said on Sunday
Govt looks to boost medical tourism via ‘Heal In India’
Updated on Oct 24, 2022 06:19 AM IST
This pan-India initiative of the health ministry caters to people across the globe. The Heal in India initiative is focused on positioning India as a global leader in health and to boost medical tourism in the country.
Most data breaches caused by insiders in India, shows report
Updated on Oct 24, 2022 05:11 AM IST