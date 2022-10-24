Home / India News / LIVE: Boris Johnson rules himself out of Tory leadership race
LIVE: Boris Johnson rules himself out of Tory leadership race

Updated on Oct 24, 2022 06:44 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
  Oct 24, 2022 06:44 AM IST

    Boris Johnson rules himself out of Tory leadership race

    Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled himself out of the Conservative party leadership race - leaving Indian-origin Rishi Sunak to be the frontrunner.

breaking news

Focus on schemes, public spending part of plan to combat headwinds

Updated on Oct 24, 2022 06:35 AM IST

The central government is watching every global development and responding appropriately so that the economy continues to grow without stoking inflation, people aware of the development said.

Residents of areas in Chennai prone to flooding prep to move out ahead of monsoon

Published on Oct 24, 2022 12:32 AM IST

After the devastating December 2015 floods, people got their homes in low lying areas raised in Chennai. Despite that, they are now looking to move within the city and come back to their homes after the rains settle by mid-December.

Accused in fake platelets case to be charged under Gangsters Act: UP police

Updated on Oct 24, 2022 05:02 AM IST

Police have decided to slap stringent Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986 against 10 people arrested for allegedly selling fake blood platelets to attendants of dengue patients in Prayagraj city.

Cyclone Sitrang may make landfall in Bangladesh: IMD

Updated on Oct 24, 2022 05:10 AM IST

“Sitrang will be a severe cyclonic storm briefly during landfall for a few hours. It will then gradually dissipate,” said Ananda Kumar Das, in-charge of the weather office’s cyclone monitoring division.

BJP, RSS spreading hate in country: Rahul in Telangana

Published on Oct 24, 2022 12:28 AM IST

Alleging that the BJP and RSS are spreading hatred in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the Bharat Jodo Yatra aims to promote harmony and brotherhood

More Union ministers likely to visit TN as BJP aims to get foothold for LS polls

Updated on Oct 24, 2022 06:08 AM IST

“Our alliance with the AIADMK is good, there is no problem. But there is nothing wrong in us being ambitious for our party’s growth,” said a BJP state minister, not wishing to be named. “We are certainly more visible now than we have been before.”

LDF announces protests as tussle between Kerala govt, governor escalates

Published on Oct 24, 2022 12:26 AM IST

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala announced a series of protests against governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Sunday, accusing him of “trying to implement Sangh Parivar agenda” in state universities

Man quizzed by NIA in 2019 dies in cylinder blast

Updated on Oct 24, 2022 06:18 AM IST

The explosion at a communally sensitive area in Ukkadam prompted state’s top police officers, including director general of police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu, additional DGP (law and order) Thamarai Kannan and forensic officials, rush to the spot.

Reviewing share of women in the labour workforce

Updated on Oct 24, 2022 06:26 AM IST

On this week’s episode of “Grand Tamasha”, a podcast co-produced by Hindustan Times and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, she tells host Milan Vaishnav that she quit television journalism in the prime of her career to do something radically different.

Isro launches 36 satellites in 1st commercial mission

Published on Oct 24, 2022 12:21 AM IST

The launch of the LVM-3 — with its largest ever payload of 5,796 kg — at 12.07am on Sunday also marked India’s entry into the global commercial launch service market.

HC rejects default bail plea of Gauri Lankesh murder accused

Published on Oct 24, 2022 12:21 AM IST

The accused’s contention was that since it was a murder case, a charge sheet had to be filed within 90 days of his arrest

Delayed rescue of elephant in Assam sparks debate of state’s preparedness

Updated on Oct 24, 2022 06:00 AM IST

On October 8, a day prior to the train hitting the herd of elephants, a rhino trying to cross the NH 715 that runs along the Kaziranga National Park, was hit by a speeding truck at Haldhibari. The animal managed to get up and walk away.

Six arrested for assaulting two men in Dakshina Kannada: Police

Published on Oct 24, 2022 12:17 AM IST

The Dakshina Kannada police have arrested six people in connection with assault on two men in Kadaba Taluk on Friday, an official familiar with the incident said on Sunday

Govt looks to boost medical tourism via ‘Heal In India’

Updated on Oct 24, 2022 06:19 AM IST

This pan-India initiative of the health ministry caters to people across the globe. The Heal in India initiative is focused on positioning India as a global leader in health and to boost medical tourism in the country.

Most data breaches caused by insiders in India, shows report

Updated on Oct 24, 2022 05:11 AM IST

In cyber security terms, an insider threat or insider refers to a malicious threat to an organisation through people within the company. These insiders may include existing or former employees who are familiar with the company’s security practices, data and computer systems.

