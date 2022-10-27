Home / India News / LIVE: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar says he had 'no role in Ram Rahim's parole'
LIVE: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar says he had 'no role in Ram Rahim's parole'

india news
Updated on Oct 27, 2022 08:10 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 27, 2022 08:10 AM IST

    Tanzania president to visit China from Nov 2-4

    Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan will visit China from Nov. 2-4, Chinese state television reported on Thursday, reported Reuters.

  • Oct 27, 2022 06:55 AM IST

    Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar says he had 'no role in Ram Rahim's parole'

    Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said he had no role in the parole granted to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh as jails have their own rules.

Northeast monsoon rains likely over southeast peninsular India from Oct 29: IMD

india news
Published on Oct 27, 2022 08:01 AM IST

A trough also runs from south interior Karnataka to southwest Bay of Bengal across Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels

The forecast also said dry weather very likely to prevail over rest parts of the country. (File image)
The forecast also said dry weather very likely to prevail over rest parts of the country. (File image)

Turkey aided Pakistan to set up disguised cyber-army against India: Report

india news
Published on Oct 27, 2022 07:59 AM IST

The plan was given a go-ahead by Imran Khan, the then-prime minister who simultaneously held the position of interior minister, during a meeting with Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu in 2018.

The secret work was camouflaged under the bilateral agreement on cooperation against cyber crime.(HT_PRINT)
The secret work was camouflaged under the bilateral agreement on cooperation against cyber crime.(HT_PRINT)

On camera: Filmmaker hits wife with car after being caught with another woman

india news
Updated on Oct 27, 2022 07:21 AM IST

Dehati Disco producer Kamal Kishor Mishra was in his car at the parking lot with another woman when his wife came to the spot looking for him. Kamal Kishor Mishra rammed his wife with his car as he wanted to flee the spot.

Dehati Disco producer Kamal Kishor Mishra faces FIR for hitting his wife with a car.
Dehati Disco producer Kamal Kishor Mishra faces FIR for hitting his wife with a car.

Big fan of India, says top Chinese official amid Jaishankar-Sun strong exchange

india news
Published on Oct 27, 2022 06:48 AM IST

Jaishankar told Sun Weidong, the outgoing Chinese envoy to India, that normalisation of India, China relations is in the interest of both countries and the region.

Jaishankar gave a strong rebuttal to outgoing Chinese envoy Sun Weidong over India-China relations.
Jaishankar gave a strong rebuttal to outgoing Chinese envoy Sun Weidong over India-China relations.

'Ma, Dadi once told me...': Rahul Gandhi's post for Sonia; ‘How right she was’

india news
Updated on Oct 27, 2022 06:06 AM IST

Priyanka Gandhi penned an emotional post for Sonia Gandhi and wrote, “I know, you did it all for love.”

Mallikarjun Kharge presented the framed photo of Rajiv Gandhi to Sonia Gandhi as he took charge of the party as the new elected chief. (PTI)
Mallikarjun Kharge presented the framed photo of Rajiv Gandhi to Sonia Gandhi as he took charge of the party as the new elected chief. (PTI)

Indian Railways to run 250 special trains for Chhath Puja; Check details here

india news
Updated on Oct 27, 2022 05:11 AM IST

To manage the extra rush of passengers in the ongoing festive season, Indian Railways is running 2,561 trips of 211 special trains.

Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes, like Darbhanga, Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar and Amritsar etc. (File Photo / HT)
Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes, like Darbhanga, Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar and Amritsar etc. (File Photo / HT)

Three held with ‘huge amount of cash’, police say attempt to lure TRS MLAs

india news
Published on Oct 27, 2022 01:05 AM IST

“It was the four MLAs who gave us information about the covert operation. They told us that they were contacted by certain people who asked them to defect from the TRS and join the BJP. In return, they were offered prominent posts, contracts and huge cash,” Raveendra said

The TRS lashed out at the BJP, saying it was an attempt to topple the K Chandrashekar Rao government . (Agencies)
The TRS lashed out at the BJP, saying it was an attempt to topple the K Chandrashekar Rao government . (Agencies)

Tamil Nadu health department gives clean chit to Nayanthara, Vignesh over surrogacy issue

india news
Published on Oct 27, 2022 01:04 AM IST

The state’s health and family welfare department had formed the three-member committee earlier this month, which found that the couple had registered their marriage on March 11, 2016. Their family physician, in a letter in 2020, had recommended surrogacy.

Tamil Nadu health department on Wednesday gave a clean chit to Tamil actor Nayanthara and director husband Vignesh Shivan. (L. Anantha Krishnan)
Tamil Nadu health department on Wednesday gave a clean chit to Tamil actor Nayanthara and director husband Vignesh Shivan. (L. Anantha Krishnan)

Man kills daughter in Telangana hate crime

india news
Published on Oct 27, 2022 01:04 AM IST

Police said the incident happened at Pathapalli village of Pebbair block on Tuesday morning. The accused was produced before a local court on Wednesday and remanded to 14-day judicial custody, they added.

Police in Telangana’s Wanaparthy district arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly hacking his 15-year-old daughter to death (Representative use)
Police in Telangana’s Wanaparthy district arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly hacking his 15-year-old daughter to death (Representative use)

Man dead, seven injured after LPG cylinder explodes in Hyderabad

india news
Published on Oct 27, 2022 01:03 AM IST

Though the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, Naresh said it was prima facie found that the cylinder exploded due to leakage of gas. “There is no evidence of any short circuit,” the inspector said.

A person died, and seven others sustained injuries after a LPG cylinder exploded at his residence in Hyderabad (Representative use)
A person died, and seven others sustained injuries after a LPG cylinder exploded at his residence in Hyderabad (Representative use)

Political parties gear up for last leg of Munugode bypoll campaigning

india news
Published on Oct 27, 2022 01:03 AM IST

People close to developments said while the TRS and the BJP have moved all their forces in this high-stakes battle, Congress is struggling to mobilise the manpower to campaign for its candidate Palwai Sravanthi.

BJP leaders are undertaking extensive campaigning for Munugode bypoll. (Bandi Sanjay Kumar Twitter)
BJP leaders are undertaking extensive campaigning for Munugode bypoll. (Bandi Sanjay Kumar Twitter)

Madras high court: EPS, OPS can’t access Thevar gold armour

india news
Published on Oct 27, 2022 01:02 AM IST

Both AIADMK factions had moved the Madurai bench of the Madras high court, claiming possession of the armour. However, the court directed the Ramanathapuram district revenue official to take custody of the golden armour from the bank and to return it after the tributes are completed. The superintendent of police of Ramanathapuram has been directed to provide protection.

The Madras high court directed that neither faction of the AIADMK will get possession of Thevar’s 13kg gold armour (ANI)
The Madras high court directed that neither faction of the AIADMK will get possession of Thevar’s 13kg gold armour (ANI)

At 15.4°C, Bengaluru records coldest October day in over a decade

india news
Updated on Oct 27, 2022 12:57 AM IST

Even though there are speculations that winter has arrived early in Bengaluru, the experts said that the temperature dip was only temporary and winter will only set in by January in the state.

The IMD said rains are expected to continue till December in the Karnataka before the arrival of winter. (ANI)
The IMD said rains are expected to continue till December in the Karnataka before the arrival of winter. (ANI)

PM Jan-Dhan Yojana adds 472 million more accounts

india news
Updated on Oct 27, 2022 12:53 AM IST

Among states, Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 84 million PMJDY accounts as on October 12. The total number of Jan-Dhan accounts in Bihar is 53 million , West Bengal 46 million, Madhya Pradesh 38 million, Rajasthan 32 million and Maharashtra 32 million

The world’s largest financial inclusion programme is primarily driven by public sector banks. (HT)
The world’s largest financial inclusion programme is primarily driven by public sector banks. (HT)
