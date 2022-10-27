Live
LIVE: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar says he had 'no role in Ram Rahim's parole'
Updated on Oct 27, 2022 08:10 AM IST
Oct 27, 2022 08:10 AM IST
Tanzania president to visit China from Nov 2-4
Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan will visit China from Nov. 2-4, Chinese state television reported on Thursday, reported Reuters.
Oct 27, 2022 06:55 AM IST
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar says he had 'no role in Ram Rahim's parole'
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said he had no role in the parole granted to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh as jails have their own rules.
Northeast monsoon rains likely over southeast peninsular India from Oct 29: IMD
Published on Oct 27, 2022 08:01 AM IST
A trough also runs from south interior Karnataka to southwest Bay of Bengal across Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels
Turkey aided Pakistan to set up disguised cyber-army against India: Report
Published on Oct 27, 2022 07:59 AM IST
The plan was given a go-ahead by Imran Khan, the then-prime minister who simultaneously held the position of interior minister, during a meeting with Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu in 2018.
On camera: Filmmaker hits wife with car after being caught with another woman
Updated on Oct 27, 2022 07:21 AM IST
Dehati Disco producer Kamal Kishor Mishra was in his car at the parking lot with another woman when his wife came to the spot looking for him. Kamal Kishor Mishra rammed his wife with his car as he wanted to flee the spot.
Big fan of India, says top Chinese official amid Jaishankar-Sun strong exchange
Published on Oct 27, 2022 06:48 AM IST
Jaishankar told Sun Weidong, the outgoing Chinese envoy to India, that normalisation of India, China relations is in the interest of both countries and the region.
'Ma, Dadi once told me...': Rahul Gandhi's post for Sonia; ‘How right she was’
Updated on Oct 27, 2022 06:06 AM IST
Priyanka Gandhi penned an emotional post for Sonia Gandhi and wrote, “I know, you did it all for love.”
Indian Railways to run 250 special trains for Chhath Puja; Check details here
Updated on Oct 27, 2022 05:11 AM IST
To manage the extra rush of passengers in the ongoing festive season, Indian Railways is running 2,561 trips of 211 special trains.
Three held with ‘huge amount of cash’, police say attempt to lure TRS MLAs
Published on Oct 27, 2022 01:05 AM IST
“It was the four MLAs who gave us information about the covert operation. They told us that they were contacted by certain people who asked them to defect from the TRS and join the BJP. In return, they were offered prominent posts, contracts and huge cash,” Raveendra said
Tamil Nadu health department gives clean chit to Nayanthara, Vignesh over surrogacy issue
Published on Oct 27, 2022 01:04 AM IST
The state’s health and family welfare department had formed the three-member committee earlier this month, which found that the couple had registered their marriage on March 11, 2016. Their family physician, in a letter in 2020, had recommended surrogacy.
Man kills daughter in Telangana hate crime
Published on Oct 27, 2022 01:04 AM IST
Police said the incident happened at Pathapalli village of Pebbair block on Tuesday morning. The accused was produced before a local court on Wednesday and remanded to 14-day judicial custody, they added.
Man dead, seven injured after LPG cylinder explodes in Hyderabad
Published on Oct 27, 2022 01:03 AM IST
Though the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, Naresh said it was prima facie found that the cylinder exploded due to leakage of gas. “There is no evidence of any short circuit,” the inspector said.
Political parties gear up for last leg of Munugode bypoll campaigning
Published on Oct 27, 2022 01:03 AM IST
People close to developments said while the TRS and the BJP have moved all their forces in this high-stakes battle, Congress is struggling to mobilise the manpower to campaign for its candidate Palwai Sravanthi.
Madras high court: EPS, OPS can’t access Thevar gold armour
Published on Oct 27, 2022 01:02 AM IST
Both AIADMK factions had moved the Madurai bench of the Madras high court, claiming possession of the armour. However, the court directed the Ramanathapuram district revenue official to take custody of the golden armour from the bank and to return it after the tributes are completed. The superintendent of police of Ramanathapuram has been directed to provide protection.
At 15.4°C, Bengaluru records coldest October day in over a decade
Updated on Oct 27, 2022 12:57 AM IST
Even though there are speculations that winter has arrived early in Bengaluru, the experts said that the temperature dip was only temporary and winter will only set in by January in the state.
PM Jan-Dhan Yojana adds 472 million more accounts
Updated on Oct 27, 2022 12:53 AM IST