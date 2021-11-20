Home / India News / Breaking News: Delhi's AQI at 355, in 'very poor' category, says SAFAR-India
Breaking News: Delhi's AQI at 355, in 'very poor' category, says SAFAR-India

Updated on Nov 20, 2021 06:28 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 20, 2021 06:28 AM IST

    Pilgrimage to Sabarimala suspended today due to heavy rains

    Following heavy rains in Kerala, the pilgrimage to Sabarimala hill temple in Pathnamthitta district was suspended on Saturday. The district administration said that the river Pambha is swollen and dam would be opened later in the day. Devotees who had booked for pilgrimage today would be given another slot, the Travancore Dewasom Board said.

  • Nov 20, 2021 06:22 AM IST

    Delhi's overall AQI at 355, in ‘very poor’ category says SAFAR-India

    Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 355 and in the 'very poor' category, reports ANI citing SAFAR-India.

india news

Breaking News: Delhi's AQI at 355, in 'very poor' category, says SAFAR-India

Published on Nov 20, 2021 06:25 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

Farm laws repealed: Congress to hold victory rallies across country today

As part of the plan, Congress leaders will visit the families of those farmers who died during the agitation and organise candle marches and rallies to pray for them. The farm laws were passed by Parliament in September last year.
Farmers celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he will repeal the controversial farm laws, at the Singhu border on Friday.(Reuetrs Photo)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 06:02 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

'50 million people expected to observe gadget-free hour on World Children's Day'

Parent Circle, a parenting magazine, said that the campaign is gaining momentum with over 10 million impressions already on social media.
Parent Circle said that people of all ages have started spending more time on their mobile phones and other electronic gadgets since the start of the pandemic.(Shutterstock)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 06:00 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Families perform last rites of civilians killed in J&K gunfight

The bodies were exhumed in presence of a magistrate and handed over to families around 9 pm on Thursday and burial took place around midnight, officials said.
A closed market during the shutdown over Hyderpora civilian killings in Srinagar.&nbsp;(HT Photo)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 02:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Srinagar
india news

Pratham wins Indira Gandhi Peace Prize for edu initiatives

Its outreach in India has now expanded to an average of a million children directly and to 5 million through partnerships
Pratham began its work in slum areas by setting up community-based pre-schools and by offering remedial education to students who lagged behind in their classes.(Twitter/@Pratham_India)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 02:28 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Madras HC grants bail to DMK MP in murder case

Ramesh, representing Cuddalore in the Lok Sabha, had surrendered before a local court in the murder case probed by the CB-CID last month.
The Madras high court on Friday granted bail to DMK MP T R V S Ramesh, accused of murder. (Agencies File)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 12:43 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
india news

Four children among 9 die in Tamil Nadu as house collapses in downpour

Chief minister M K Stalin in a statement announced a financial assistance of 5 lakh each to the bereaved families and 50,000 each for those undergoing treatment.
The IMD had issued a red alert to 16 districts including Chennai until November 18. (Agencies)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
india news

‘It is a responsive govt:’ Karnataka CM Bommai on repeal of three farm laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, announced a rollback of the three farm laws at the heart of yearlong protests by farmers. Since November last year, farmers have been protesting along Delhi borders against the three farm laws since they were passed by the central government in 2020
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government’s decision to repeal the three controversial farm laws. (PTI)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Fintech task force to be set up: Karanataka minister Narayan at tech summit

“The government plans to set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) and a back office in Mangaluru for the purpose,” Narayan said on the last day of the three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit on Friday.
Karnataka’s minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology Dr CN Ashwath Narayan stated that over 50,000 people participated in the event and the state attracted investments to the tune of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5000 crore. (ANI)
Updated on Nov 20, 2021 12:38 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Anti-conversion bill: Bengaluru Archbishop opposes proposed law

The Archbishop also asked the government to let go of any attempt to survey churches and missionaries.
The statements come even as Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continue to insist on introducing the law that restricts and penalises forcible conversions. (PTI)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 12:38 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Poor drainage system and planning to be blamed for flooding in Bengaluru: Experts

Experts said that the short term planning can no longer help Bengaluru and complete rehaul in preparedness is needed to tackle changing weather patterns.
Commuters wade through a waterlogged underpass at Kodigehalli in Bengaluru on Friday. (PTI)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Political parties look to change narrative in poll-bound Uttarakhand

The imposition of three farm laws was a major issue in Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar districts, which has sizeable Sikh and Punjabi farmer population, and the ruling BJP had been trying to counter the Congress campaign in the districts
Former Uttarakhand chief minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat at the Ghazipur protest site on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, in New Delhi, on December 20, 2020. (HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 20, 2021 02:16 AM IST
Copy Link
ByKalyan Das, Hindustan Times, Dehradun
india news

Farm laws repeal move could have come earlier, say Lakhimpur victims’ families

Bahraich: Families of two of the four farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3 said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws could have been taken earlier
One of the SUVs that allegedly ran over the farmers and killed them, was set ablaze in Tikunia, Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, on October 4. (HT photo)
Updated on Nov 20, 2021 02:17 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Bahraich
india news

What lies ahead for the BJP after change of course on farm laws

On record, most BJP leaders deny that the laws would have had a negative fallout in Uttar Pradesh, where it is hoping to return to power with a majority
Farmers celebrate at a protest site on the Delhi-Haryana border crossing in Singhu, in New Delhi on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre would scrape the three farm laws ahead of crucial state elections. (Bloomberg)
Updated on Nov 20, 2021 02:10 AM IST
Copy Link
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Opposition to corner government on MSP, fuel in winter session

At least three Opposition MPs maintained that “many uncomfortable questions will be raised” when the acts are brought for withdrawal
A showdown between government and Opposition legislators is imminent in 10 days’ time when the motion for repeal is moved in the winter session. (Archive)
Updated on Nov 20, 2021 02:11 AM IST
Copy Link
BySaubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
