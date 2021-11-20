Breaking News: Delhi's AQI at 355, in 'very poor' category, says SAFAR-India

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Nov 20, 2021 06:28 AM IST
Pilgrimage to Sabarimala suspended today due to heavy rains
Following heavy rains in Kerala, the pilgrimage to Sabarimala hill temple in Pathnamthitta district was suspended on Saturday. The district administration said that the river Pambha is swollen and dam would be opened later in the day. Devotees who had booked for pilgrimage today would be given another slot, the Travancore Dewasom Board said.
Nov 20, 2021 06:22 AM IST
Delhi's overall AQI at 355, in ‘very poor’ category says SAFAR-India
Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 355 and in the 'very poor' category, reports ANI citing SAFAR-India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, announced a rollback of the three farm laws at the heart of yearlong protests by farmers. Since November last year, farmers have been protesting along Delhi borders against the three farm laws since they were passed by the central government in 2020
The imposition of three farm laws was a major issue in Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar districts, which has sizeable Sikh and Punjabi farmer population, and the ruling BJP had been trying to counter the Congress campaign in the districts
Bahraich: Families of two of the four farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3 said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws could have been taken earlier