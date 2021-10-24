Home / India News / Breaking news: Amit Shah to inaugurate research centre at IIT Jammu today
Breaking news: Amit Shah to inaugurate research centre at IIT Jammu today

Updated on Oct 24, 2021 05:02 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
  • Oct 24, 2021 05:01 AM IST

    Amit Shah to inaugurate research centre at IIT Jammu today

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugrate two phases of a multi-disciplinary research centre and lay the foundation stone of the third phase of the centre at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jammu on the second day of his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

KTR alleges Congress-BJP nexus in run-up to bypolls for Huzurabad assembly seat

The TRS working president pointed out that in the past too, the Congress and the BJP had a secret understanding to defeat the TRS in Karimnagar and Nizamabad during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Published on Oct 24, 2021 02:42 AM IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Everyone is goal oriented, says PM Modi; draws football analogy to praise Goa govt

The Prime Minister was all praise for the work done by the BJP-led government in the state which he said had brought stability.
Published on Oct 24, 2021 01:46 AM IST
By Gerard de Souza
Ahead of Goa visit, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee urges political parties to unite against BJP

Election to the 40-member Goa assembly is likely to be held early next year. The TMC after returning to power for the third consecutive time with a sweeping victory in the recently held West Bengal Assembly polls has made inroads in BJP-ruled states of Goa and Tripura.
Updated on Oct 24, 2021 01:52 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
Congress has joined hands with BJP to defeat TRS in Huzurabad: KTR

KTR pointed out that even former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, who recently quit the Congress, said the party would give a lot of priority to those with RSS background.
Published on Oct 24, 2021 12:21 AM IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
