Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh mocked for seeking sanctions on India: 'That's not how it works'

Canadian Sikh Jagmeet Singh was mocked by journalists at the end of a press conference where he called for diplomatic sanctions on India over its alleged role in the killing of Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canada's New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh takes part in a press conference about India-linked criminal activity occurring in Canada, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.(REUTERS)

“We need to bring severe sanctions on Indian diplomats. We got the RCMP saying that Indian diplomats are hiring criminal elements to shoot at Canadians. I mean why would we do anything other than put in place severe sanctions on Indian diplomats,” said Jagmeet Singh of the New Democratic Party (NDP).

The MP was asked about the implications of potential sanctions on Canada's trade and economic interests in India. “We have the RCMP that said that Indian diplomats were hiring criminal elements to shoot at Canadians. I can't see why we would do anything else than put in place severe sanctions on Indian diplomats. The Modi government has to held accountable,” said Jagmeet Singh as he explained that he did not call for economic sanctions.

As the MP walked away from the press conference, journalists could be heard saying “that's not how it works,” evoking laughter.

Jagmeet Singh replied in negative when asked if he is being targeted as a member of Sikh community in Canada but alleged that threats from organised criminal elements threaten “everyone that lives in the neighbourhood”.

"When businesses are being shot at, anyone that lives nearby, anyone that's walking nearby, this is a threat to all Canadians. And it should be taken with the utmost seriousness,” he said.

Earlier, Canadian foreign minister Melanie Joly as she hinted at the possibility of diplomatic sanctions against India while clarifying that Ottawa does not seek confrontation with New Delhi.

“We don't want diplomatic confrontation with India. We know that thousands of Canadians go to India every year. We have lots of people from India coming to Canada as well. So, we know that there are deep people-to-people ties and want to make sure that these are still possible,” Joly said.

India rejects Canada's claims

India on Tuesday rejected Canada's allegations of Indian diplomats operating in partnership with transnational organised crime gangs as “simply not true”. New Delhi also termed Canada's move to investigate its diplomats as "preposterous" and part of the political agenda of the Justin Trudeau government. New Delhi also expressed grave concerns regarding the safety of its diplomats, citing an atmosphere of "extremism and violence" fostered by the Trudeau government.

In a release, the MEA stated, "We have no faith in the current Canadian Government's commitment to ensure their security," prompting the decision to withdraw India’s High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, along with other targeted officials.

(With inputs from PTI)