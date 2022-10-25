Chattisgarh coal mining case: Docs showing payments worth 100 crore seized during raid, ED tells court

Documents suggesting payments worth ₹100 crore were recovered from the premises of Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society (CHiPS) during a “search operation” on October 18, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed a Raipur court last week, while seeking further custody of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sameer Vishnoi to ascertain “beneficiaries” of the payments in a purported money laundering case.

The former CEO of CHiPS, who was arrested on October 13, had signed several cheques without following due procedure but was “evasive” in his responses during the probe, the federal agency added.

The money laundering case is linked to alleged illegal levy extorted from coal and mining transporters in the state by a nexus of government officials, businessmen and private entities.

Vishnoi’s lawyer dismissed the ED’s claims as “baseless”.

Besides Vishnoi, Sunil Agrawal, director of Indramani Group that deals in coal trading and Laxmikant Tiwari, whose uncle and coal businessman Suryakant Tiwari is believed to share close ties with several politicians, were arrested by ED following multiple raids across the state on October 13.

Suryakant Tiwari, whose properties were also covered during searches, is currently absconding. The court on October 13 had sent the trio to ED custody for eight days.

On Friday, the ED told the court of additional session judge Ajay Singh Rajput that “a search operation was carried out at CHiPS on October 18, and in that, various incriminating documents relating to payment of more than ₹100 crore were seized”.

“It was found that cheques were signed by Vishnoi without following the due process of approval and without proper documentation,” the ED remand paper, reviewed by HT, said.

The accused was evasive about these findings, during the interrogation, and needs to be interrogated on the beneficiaries of these payments, the ED said.

Vishnoi also held the post of ex-officio special secretary of electronics and information technology department and had an additional charge as managing director of Chhattisgarh state cooperative marketing federation (Markfed) before he was stripped off all posts by the state government last week.

He had earlier served as director of geology and mining department and managing director of Chhattisgarh mineral development corporation (CMDC) during the incumbent Congress government.

Calling the case a “mega scam”, the ED told the court that the “genesis of the scam of generation of illegal money through transportation of coal was started once the geology and mining department issued a notification on July 15, 2020, signed by Vishnoi in the capacity of director of geology and mining department.”

“No further permission or approval was taken before or after issuance of the notification. His further custodial interrogation is necessary to find out under whose influence he had issued the notification which became the genesis of this mega scam,” the federal agency said.

Vishnoi would interact with Suryakant Tiwari over WhatsApp and share official documents with him, the ED alleged. Huge cash transactions were also carried out by the IAS officer with private parties, about which he could not give any proper explanation, the ED added.

Vishnoi’s lawyer S K Farhan dismissed the ED’s allegations as “baseless”, even as the court granted the ED further custody of the trio for six days.

“I have not seen the document but these are ED’s allegations which are yet to be proved in court. The allegations against my client are baseless,” Farhan said.

In a press statement on October 14, the ED alleged massive irregularities during coal transportation in Chhattisgarh, saying several politicians and government officers were running a “parallel system of extorting illegal levy” and generating about ₹2 to 3 crore daily.

Vishnoi and his wife were found in possession of “unaccounted” cash to the tune of ₹47 lakh and 4kg of gold jewellery, the ED said.

Meanwhile, Laxmikant Tiwari’s lawyer claimed the ED had sought further custody of his client to locate his absconding uncle.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel had earlier hit out at the BJP-led Centre, claiming that central probe agencies have been harassing non-BJP ruled states.