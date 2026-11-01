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Chhattisgarh areas, once part of red corridor, now centres of peace: PM Modi

PM Modi said the state, which just had a single daily flight between Delhi and Raipur 25 years ago, now operates four modern airports

Updated on: Nov 1, 2026, 15:54:46 IST
By Ritesh Mishra, RAIPUR
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Areas of Chhattisgarh once identified as part of the Maoist “red corridor” are now emerging as centres of peace, trust and development after the “decisive” end of Left Wing Extremism in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations at Parade Ground, Ekta Nagar, in Narmada on Saturday. (DPR PMO)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations at Parade Ground, Ekta Nagar, in Narmada on Saturday. (DPR PMO)

In a letter to Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on the occasion of the state’s foundation Chhattisgarh, PM Modi said Maoist violence had been one of the biggest obstacles to the state’s progress for a long time, but the situation had now transformed.

“Some years ago, areas which were known as the red corridor of Naxalism are today becoming new centers of peace, trust, and development,” Modi said in the letter on Saturday, adding that this shift had accelerated the expansion of connectivity and modern infrastructure.

PM Modi said the state, which just had a single daily flight between Delhi and Raipur 25 years ago, now operates four modern airports. Additionally, railway projects worth over 51,000 crore are being implemented in the state, along with the introduction of Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat services.

Road development has reduced travel time between Raipur and Bilaspur by almost half, while upcoming expressways connecting major economic hubs are set to boost industry and employment, he said.

PM Modi said 7.3 million families in Chhattisgarh were being provided free grains through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and state government schemes. Also, 2.2 million houses had been constructed in rural and urban areas, while over 4.1 million rural families had received tap water connections. and 4 million families provided LPG connections.

PM Modi said the state’s paddy procurement system was providing better prices to more than 2.5 million farmers and strengthening the rural economy.

Modi said over 6.8 million women received 1,000 every month under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, providing them economic support and increasing their participation in family and society.

Referring to industrial development, he said Nava Raipur was emerging as a modern city and opportunities were being explored in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, IT, power, aluminum and steel.

Bastar, he said, was moving towards peace and development and cited initiatives including Niyad Nellanar, livelihood development schemes and Mukhyamantri Swasth Bastar as efforts aimed at extending basic facilities to people in the region.

“Bastar today is moving forward on a new path of peace, good governance and prosperity,” Modi said.

  • Ritesh Mishra
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritesh Mishra

    Ritesh Mishra is the State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh with Hindustan Times. He reports on Maoism, internal security, politics, mining, governance, and major developments shaping the state. Based in Raipur, he has covered Chhattisgarh since 2016, reporting extensively from the Bastar region and other conflict-affected areas. With nearly two decades of experience in journalism, Ritesh has built a reputation for ground reporting from some of India's most challenging terrains. His coverage spans Left-Wing Extremism, counter-insurgency operations, elections, tribal affairs, environmental issues, infrastructure, mining, and socio-economic developments. He has reported on major security operations, policy initiatives, wildlife crime, and the changing dynamics of conflict and development in Central India. Before moving to Chhattisgarh, Ritesh spent eight years reporting from Madhya Pradesh, covering politics, administration, crime, development, and social issues. Throughout his career, he has reported on various forms of extremism in Central India, combining field reporting with in-depth analysis to produce accurate, balanced, and impactful journalism. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Ritesh worked with The Pioneer and The Free Press Journal, where he covered a wide range of beats and honed his skills in political, investigative, and field reporting. His reporting is marked by exclusive stories, extensive fieldwork, and a commitment to factual, on-the-ground journalism that brings complex issues to a wider audience.Read More

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Home/India News/Chhattisgarh Areas, Once Part Of Red Corridor, Now Centres Of Peace: PM Modi
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