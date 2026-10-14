Chhattisgarh: CRPF sub-inspector dies by suicide at camp in Bastar's Bijapur
The deceased, identified as Sub-Inspector Devanand Yadav, allegedly shot himself with his service weapon for reasons that are yet to be ascertained.
A CRPF sub-inspector allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his service weapon at a camp in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, according to a police statement issued on Wednesday.
The incident took place on Tuesday at Mettagudam camp, located in a forest area adjoining Sukma district, the statement said.
The deceased was identified as Sub-Inspector Devanand Yadav of the CRPF’s 131st battalion. He allegedly shot himself with his service weapon for reasons that are yet to be ascertained, police said.
After hearing the gunshot, fellow personnel rushed to Yadav and provided him first aid before shifting him in a field ambulance to Elmagunda camp in Sukma district. He died while undergoing treatment, according to the statement.
Yadav was a native of Karjaha village in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district.
Police have registered a case of unnatural death, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident. His post-mortem was conducted before his mortal remains were sent to his native village on Tuesday, police said.
The CRPF has been deployed extensively in south Bastar for anti-Maoist operations. Chhattisgarh was declared free from the Maoist menace on March 31 this year.
Nearly 200 police and paramilitary personnel have died by suicide in the state over the past eight years, according to officials. Family and personal problems, alcohol addiction and health-related issues have been cited among the reasons in such cases.
On September 30, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force constable allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his service rifle at a camp in Bijapur.
Earlier, on September 14, a head constable of the Sashastra Seema Bal allegedly died by suicide in Kanker district. On June 8, a CAF constable allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his service weapon in Kondagaon district.
The Bastar region comprises seven districts, including Bijapur, Sukma, Kanker and Kondagaon.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra is the State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh with Hindustan Times. He reports on Maoism, internal security, politics, mining, governance, and major developments shaping the state. Based in Raipur, he has covered Chhattisgarh since 2016, reporting extensively from the Bastar region and other conflict-affected areas. With nearly two decades of experience in journalism, Ritesh has built a reputation for ground reporting from some of India's most challenging terrains. His coverage spans Left-Wing Extremism, counter-insurgency operations, elections, tribal affairs, environmental issues, infrastructure, mining, and socio-economic developments. He has reported on major security operations, policy initiatives, wildlife crime, and the changing dynamics of conflict and development in Central India. Before moving to Chhattisgarh, Ritesh spent eight years reporting from Madhya Pradesh, covering politics, administration, crime, development, and social issues. Throughout his career, he has reported on various forms of extremism in Central India, combining field reporting with in-depth analysis to produce accurate, balanced, and impactful journalism. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Ritesh worked with The Pioneer and The Free Press Journal, where he covered a wide range of beats and honed his skills in political, investigative, and field reporting. His reporting is marked by exclusive stories, extensive fieldwork, and a commitment to factual, on-the-ground journalism that brings complex issues to a wider audience.Read More