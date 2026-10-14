Chhattisgarh: CRPF sub-inspector dies by suicide at camp in Bastar's Bijapur

A CRPF sub-inspector allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his service weapon at a camp in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, according to a police statement issued on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday at Mettagudam camp, located in a forest area adjoining Sukma district, the statement said. (PTI File/ Representative)

The incident took place on Tuesday at Mettagudam camp, located in a forest area adjoining Sukma district, the statement said.

The deceased was identified as Sub-Inspector Devanand Yadav of the CRPF’s 131st battalion. He allegedly shot himself with his service weapon for reasons that are yet to be ascertained, police said.

After hearing the gunshot, fellow personnel rushed to Yadav and provided him first aid before shifting him in a field ambulance to Elmagunda camp in Sukma district. He died while undergoing treatment, according to the statement.

Yadav was a native of Karjaha village in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident. His post-mortem was conducted before his mortal remains were sent to his native village on Tuesday, police said.

The CRPF has been deployed extensively in south Bastar for anti-Maoist operations. Chhattisgarh was declared free from the Maoist menace on March 31 this year.

Nearly 200 police and paramilitary personnel have died by suicide in the state over the past eight years, according to officials. Family and personal problems, alcohol addiction and health-related issues have been cited among the reasons in such cases.

On September 30, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force constable allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his service rifle at a camp in Bijapur.

Earlier, on September 14, a head constable of the Sashastra Seema Bal allegedly died by suicide in Kanker district. On June 8, a CAF constable allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his service weapon in Kondagaon district.

The Bastar region comprises seven districts, including Bijapur, Sukma, Kanker and Kondagaon.